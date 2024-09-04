UEFA Nations League 2024/25: Format, fixtures, groups and everything you need to know
The UEFA Nations League returns this year for its fourth iteration
The UEFA Nations League returns this week following a gripping summer of action at Euro 2024.
Ahead of the fourth iteration of the young competition, we've compiled a complete overview of everything to come over the next year as Europe's elite sides go head to head battling for a place in next year's final.
Here's everything you need to know about the Nations League, from format to fixtures, ahead of kick off in the coming days.
Everything you need to know about the UEFA Nations League
Tournament format
Introduced in 2016, the UEFA Nations League offers an alternate qualification route to the European Championships, particularly benefitting the lower-ranked sides who previously stood no chance.
European Nations are split into four divisions (A-D), each then further broken up into individual groups (1-4).
Winners of each group will be promoted into a higher division, while team who finish bottom will be relegated into the division below. Winners and runners up of the four groups in Division A then qualify for a knockout tournament at the end of the season to crown a UEFA Nations League champion.
UEFA Nations League Groups
Group A1
- Poland
- Portugal
- Scotland
- Croatia
Group A2
- Belgium
- France
- Israel
- Italy
Group A3
- Germany
- Hungary
- Netherlands
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
Group A4
- Denmark
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Serbia
Group B1
- Albania
- Georgia
- Ukraine
- Czechia
Group B2
- England
- Finland
- Greece
- Rep. Ireland
Group B3
- Austria
- Norway
- Kazakhstan
- Slovenia
Group B4
- Iceland
- Turkiye
- Wales
- Montenegro
Group C1
- Sweden
- Estonia
- Azerbaijan
- Slovakia
Group C2
- Cyprus
- Romania
- Lithuania
- Kosovo
Group C3
- Bulgaria
- Northern Ireland
- Luxemburg
- Belarus
Group C4
- Faroe Islands
- Latvia
- Armenia
- North Macedonia
Group D1
- Liechtenstein
- San Marino
- Gibraltar
Group D2
- Malta
- Moldova
- Andorra
Competition Schedule
League phase
Matchday 1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
5–7 September 2024
Matchday 2
8–10 September 2024
Matchday 3
10–12 October 2024
Matchday 4
13–15 October 2024
Matchday 5
14–16 November 2024
Matchday 6
17–19 November 2024
Quarter-final and play offs
First leg
20 March 2025
Second leg
23 March 2025
Finals
Semi-finals
4–5 June 2025
Third place play-off
8 June 2025
Final
8 June 2025
Past winners
Portugal lifted the first-ever Nations League title with a 3-0 win over Switzerland in the semi-final before defeating the Netherlands in the final. England finished third thanks to a penalty shootout win over Switzerland in the third-placed playoff.
France then lifted the title three years after their World Cup success, defeating Spain 2-1 in the final in Italy.
Spain, however, got their own back, lifting the most recent title thanks to a penalty shootout win over Croatia, perhaps a prelude to the dominance that was to come at Euro 2024.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.