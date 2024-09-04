UEFA Nations League 2024/25: Format, fixtures, groups and everything you need to know

By
published

The UEFA Nations League returns this year for its fourth iteration

Nations League
The UEFA Nations League is back (Image credit: Getty)
Jump To:

The UEFA Nations League returns this week following a gripping summer of action at Euro 2024.

Ahead of the fourth iteration of the young competition, we've compiled a complete  overview of everything to come over the next year as Europe's elite sides go head to head battling for a place in next year's final.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.