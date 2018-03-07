Ex-Arsenal youngster Sanchez Watt given incredible red card after ref confuses his name for dissent

In Hemel's 2-0 win over East Thurrock on Tuesday, Watt kicked the ball away and was asked by referee Dean Hulme for his name so he could book him.

However, the official grew frustrated when he thought Watt was replying by saying 'What?' multiple times – so showed him a straight red card for dissent.

Hemel's captain, former Watford full-back Jordan Parkes, stepped in and explained the situation to Hulme. After realising his mistake, the ref revoked the red card.

Watt played three times for Arsenal between 2009 and 2013, enjoying mixed loan spells with the likes of Southend and Leeds in between. He joined Colchester United permanently in 2013, and later played for Kerala Blasters, Crawley Town and Billericay Town before winding up at Hemel in 2017.

Hemel tweeted: "Red card: Sanchez Watt is sent off, presumably for dissent.

"And all of sudden the colour of the card changes to yellow. A rather bizarre incident all stemming from the decision to award Thurrock a goal-kick despite a clear touch from a defender before the ball went out.

"Just to clarify, Hemel still have 11 men."

