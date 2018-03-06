Carlos Valderrama says he'll shave off his famous hair on one big condition

With 100 days to go until the start of the 2018 World Cup, Valderrama has made a bold commitment should Colombia go on and win it.

'El Pibe' is to be the host for RT's Spanish-language World Cup coverage. And the former Colombia star, who captained his country at three World Cups, has promised to shave off his iconic frizzy top if they can win the tournament for the first time in their history.

He told the Russian broadcasters: "If we are world champions… it’s yes.

"We don’t qualify for World Cups very often, you know. So we have to use this opportunity and if we reach there, we live it in the flesh."

Valderrama is the most capped player in Colombian football history, and scored 11 goals in his 111 appearances for the national team.

Thankfully, his famed lid is probably safe for the summer.

See also...

Mohamed Salah donates nearly £500,000 to an Egyptian hospital

South African striker ininducedcoma after being struck by lightning

In Other News...