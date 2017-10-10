Ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Fabio Rochemback arrested over cock-fighting allegation

Police raided a fight night in Palmeira das Missoes in the state of Rio Grande do Sul on Monday where 147 people were arrested and 57 charged.

One of those placed under arrest was Rochemback, who made 68 appearances for Middlesbrough between 2005 and 2008.

A staggering 89 roosters were seized, as well as roughly £24,000 in cash. Any form of animal fighting is considered an "environmental crime" in Brazil.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the now 35-year-old has been linked to this murky world. Back in 2011, the former Barcelona midfielder was caught housing a large number of fighting cocks inside a farm he owned in Soledad.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com