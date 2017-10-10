Bayern's Robert Lewandowski completes degree after writing a thesis about himself
Robert Lewandowski has finished a degree he's spent 10 years studying for after writing 'RL9, path to glory'.
Less than 24 hours after helping Poland qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Lewandowski was awarded his degree in Physical Education with coaching and management from Warsaw’s School of Education in Sport.
The 29-year-old, who currently tops Bayern's scoring charts with 12 goals in 11 appearances this season, can add his degree to his ever-growing list of achievements.
Professor Marek Rybinski said that Lewandowski’s answers in his work were “excellent”, and he was given the highest mark possible.
After all, who knows more about yourself than... you?
- Spain's Asier Illarramendi scores first international goal with corker against Israel
- Paraguay's Alexis Duarte scores two own goals in 14 minutes at U17 World Cup
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.