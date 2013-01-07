FA Cup Third Round picture special: Lions, dogs, wigs, wins and general delight

The finest images from the FA Cup Third Round weekend...



"Eeh, it's quiet...": Blackburn fans make their way to watch Rovers beat Bristol City 3-0. The 5,504 attendance was Blackburn's lowest in 21 years.

Picture: Colin Shorrock/Demotix/PA Images



Perhaps not of its own volition, a dog awaits the teams as non-league Mansfield host Liverpool. The top-flight side won 2-1 in controversial circumstances, their second being clearly handled by Luis Suarez. Woof justice? [You're fired - Ed.]

Picture: Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport



School bus queue? No, it's the mascots in the Etihad Stadium tunnel, awaiting the Manchester City and Watford players.

Picture: Sharon Latham /Manchester City FC/Press Association Images



It's his big day too: Macclesfield mascot Roary the Lion leads out the teams at Moss Rose. Two late Matthew Barnes-Homer goals gave non-league Macc the win over Championship leaders Cardiff.

Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire



A specially-attired Hastings fan supports his team at Middlesbrough. The seventh-tier side, 131 places below Boro and playing their ninth FA Cup game this season, fought bravely but lost 4-1.

Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire



A smile from new Chelsea signing Demba Ba at St Mary's Stadium. The European champions demolished Southampton 5-1, with Ba bagging a brace.

Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire



Bournemouth's Steve Cook looms over Wigan's Mauro Boselli in front of a closed stand at the DW Stadium. As the teams drew 1-1, top-flight Wigan will have to travel to the League One side's Dean Court home, which will be somewhat closer to capacity.

Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire



Newcastle boss Alan Pardew gestures at Brighton's David Lopez, grounded after a tackle by Shola Ameobi. The Newcastle forward was sent off and Brighton went on to win 2-0.

Picture: Clive Gee/PA Wire



Jose Baxter celebrates Oldham's third goal at Championship side Nottingham Forest. Having won 3-2, the League One side will now host Liverpool Ã¢ÂÂ an intriguing opponent for Baxter, who was once Everton's youngest ever senior player.

Picture: Rowan Staszkiewicz/EMPICS Sport



We have lift-off: Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill celebrates as his side come back from 2-0 down to draw at Bolton.

Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire



Old Father Time: Sir Alex Ferguson asks the ref how long he's playing, presumably after Robin van Persie's stoppage-time equaliser for Manchester United at West Ham.

Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire



Many hands make light work: Janos Kovacs celebrates non-league Luton's 1-0 home win over second-tier Wolves, who promptly sacked their manager Stole Solbakken.

Picture: Landov/PA Images

