Famous fans and their clubs

Every club has a famous fan. Some have multiple well-known supporters. Often, though, celebrities change their minds about the teams they like. And sometimes, attending a match is simply seen as a PR opportunity.

Many famous people have posed in football shirts of different clubs or visited stadiums to watch a match. However, that does not necessarily make them a fan.

But there are plenty of famous folk who are serious about their football – and about the teams they support. Here, a look at some of the best examples...

32. Lula

Lula da Silva was Brazil's president for seven years between 2003 and 2010. And in 2023, he was re-elected for another mandate after winning the elections against Jair Bolsonaro.

Both Bolsonaro and Lula support Sao Paulo teams, with the former a fan of Palmeiras and the latter a Corinthians man. In his first mandate, Lula was presented with a personalised shirt by Carlos Tevez and in 2023, he received another signed jersey from Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves. He has also regularly spoken of his affection for one of Brazil's most popular clubs.

31. James Corden

James Corden spent a lot of time in recent years in the United States, but the actor and comedian still finds time in his busy schedule for West Ham United.

A big Hammers fan, Corden has often attended games over the years and memorably interviewed former club captain Mark Noble in 2016. More recently, he was out in Prague with fans to watch the Irons win the UEFA Conference League in 2023 and has spoken passionately against plans for a European Super League.

30. Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro is a big Boca Juniors fan and a regular at La Bombonera, where he paraded his 2009 US Open trophy and also celebrated a Davis Cup title in 2016.

Del Potro had a close relationship with the legendary Diego Maradona, once playing tennis with the Argentine great in Dubai, and took part in Martin Palermo's farewell match. He also asked the Wimbledon schedulers not to put him on early in 2012 as he wanted to watch Boca on television in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Corinthians. They refused, but he stayed up anyway – against his coach's advice – and somehow won his match the next day.

29. Alex Turner

Reverend and the Makers singer Jon McClure has claimed that virtually all of the musicians from Sheffield are "Wednesdayites" and revealed they share a WhatsApp group.

Musical Owls fans include Pulp's Jarvis Cocker, plus members of Heaven 17, Human League and Arctic Monkeys. And the latter's frontman, Alex Turner, has even watched Sheffield Wednesday in disguise in order to avoid being recognised.

28. Sean Bean

Sean Bean played the role of a Sheffield United footballer in the 1996 film When Saturday Comes and the Hollywood actor is a big Blades fan in real life.

A regular at Bramall Lane over the years, the Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones star managed a Sheffield United Legends' side versus Fulham All Stars in 2016 and also took part in a protest against the Blades' relegation in 2007, amid their dispute with West Ham over the legality of fielding Carlos Tevez.

27. Bill Nighy

Actor Bill Nighy is a lifelong Crystal Palace fan and has narrated a series of films looking back at the origins of the south London club.

The Love Actually star has also served as a patron of the CPSCC (Crystal Palace Children's Charity) and was congratulated by the club after receiving an Oscar nomination in 2023 for his role in Living.

26. Wladimir Klitschko

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko revealed in 2013 that he had been a Bayern Munich fan for years and posed with trophies that year after the Bavarians won the treble.

The Ukrainian boxer won several fights in Munich and on one occasion, some of Bayern's players came to watch him in action. When Klitschko retired in 2017, the Bundesliga giants posted a good luck message on social media.

25. Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay caused some controversy by claiming he had played three matches with Rangers' first team in his younger days. It turned out he had not, but he did represent the Glasgow side as a triallist before injury cut short his career.

Ramsay became a celebrity chef instead and has enjoyed a hugely successful career. He still supports Rangers, as well as following Chelsea, and has taken part in Soccer Aid alongside some professional players.

24. Gabriela Sabatini

A former US Open champion, Wimbledon finalist and world number three, Gabriela Sabatini is the best female tennis player Argentina has produced.

Sabatini started played at River Plate at the age of six and retains a strong affiliation with the Buenos Aires club. At a match against Arsenal de Sarandi in February, she was honoured by fans and River legends at the Estadio Monumental.

23. Sting

Sting was born in Wallsend, around four miles from Newcastle, and the singer grew up supporting the Magpies.

A former frontman for The Police and successful solo artist, Sting named ex-defender Bobby Moncur as his idol. He has also admitted that he came close to buying Newcastle when the club was struggling in the early 1990s.

22. Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas is one of Malaga's most famous sons and the Hollywood actor is a big fan of the city's football club, Malaga CF.

Banderas often takes to social media to post his thoughts on Malaga games and images from La Rosaleda. In 2020, he lent his voice to an emotional video made by the club and more recently he has praised the fans for their passionate support.

21. Michael Caine

Michael Caine famously starred alongside illustrious former footballers including Pele, Bobby Moore and Osvaldo Ardiles in the 1981 film Escape to Victory.

But in real life, the legendary actor is a Chelsea fan and likes to watch the Blues on his "big high def" television. He also occasionally posts about the club on Twitter.

20. Andy Murray

(Image credit: Twitter/Hibernian FC)

Andy Murray was a gifted footballer in his teenage years and was offered a trial with Rangers, but turned down the invitation in order to concentrate on tennis.

The two-time Wimbledon winner is a fan of Hibernian and the Edinburgh club let that be known to the world on their social media channels when an English newspaper listed Murray as an Arsenal supporter in 2021. Hibs posted a picture of the tennis star, whose grandfather played for the club in the 1950s, holding the scarf aloft. He does follow the Gunners too, though.

19. Justin Bieber

(Image credit: Twitter/FC Barcelona)

Ahead of the final leg of his European tour in 2016, Justin Bieber popped in to Barcelona for a visit and even took part in a training session at the Catalan club.

The Canadian singer had a kickaround with the Barça players and showed some neat skills, including a decent left foot, before posing for pictures with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar et al.

18. Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli was born visually impaired and lost his sight completely when he was hit in the eye by a football and suffered a brain hemorrhage.

He went on to become a famous tenor and has had an extraordinary career in music, but has remained a fan of football and Inter in particular. Bocelli has said he fell in love with the "Grande Inter" of the 1960s and these days, he listens to games on the radio. In 2018, he performed in front of players and staff at the club's training ground.

17. Roger Federer

Before he opted for a career in tennis, Roger Federer was a talented footballer. And while his decision brought 20 Grand Slam titles and millions of admirers, the Swiss remains a big football fan.

Federer's favourite team is FC Basel. The tennis great has been pictured in the club's colours and surprised the players with a visit in 2022 after they sealed a spot in the UEFA Conference League. Now he has retired from tennis, he has been tipped to invest in his hometown club.

16. Robert Plant

Robert Plant has watched Wolves since the age of five and claimed he was hooked on the club after a wave from legendary captain Billy Wright.

Vice president of the Wolverhampton outfit since 2009, the former Led Zeppelin frontman is a regular at Molineux and presented former manager Julen Lopetegui with a signed box set in 2022.

15. Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams was born in Stoke-on-Trent and the singer grew up supporting Port Vale. The former Take That star has often spoken of his love for the club and was welcomed by thousands of fans at a "Homecoming" concert in 2022.

Despite joking that he's "a Spurs fan now" as the club sent him a shirt in 2023 after he reworked his hit Angels to fan lyrics about manager Ange Postecoglou, Williams remains a Vale supporter and has reportedly considered investing in the club.

14. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, played for eight seasons at Barcelona and won five La Liga titles at Camp Nou. But Rafa is very much a Real Madrid fan.

Nadal has often spoken of his love for Los Blancos. An honorary club member, he has said he would like to be Real Madrid president one day. The tennis star was watching in the stands as Los Blancos won their 14th European Cup in Paris. Eight days later, he claimed his 14th French Open title in the French capital.

13. Sylvester Stallone

Sylvestor Stallone is a friend of former Everton director Robert Earl and the Hollywood star was at Goodison Park for a game against Reading in 2007.

Stallone held up an Everton scarf in the centre circle as fans sang "Rocky, Rocky" to serenade him. He later expressed his regret at not buying the club when he had the chance.

12. Norman Cook

Norman Cook, professionally known as Fatboy Slim, has been a fan of Brighton & Hove Albion since moving to the city in the late 1980s.

Often appearing at gigs in Brighton shirts, the DJ presented a new album at the club's old Withdean Stadium in 2004. He is a regular at the Amex these days and owns a 12% share in the Seagulls.

11. Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart was born in England but his love of football came from his Scottish father and he has said he supports Scotland's national team.

In the 1970s, the Maggie May singer met legendary Celtic manager Jock Stein and some of the players. He has been a Celtic fan ever since and has watched the Glasgow giants all over the world.

10. Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe met Francesco Totti and posed with a Roma scarf in 2018, but later claimed to prefer Lazio. He also visited Real Madrid's training ground in 2010.

But the Gladiator star has admitted he grew up supporting Leeds United and after he was urged to buy the club, wrote a series of tweets in which he discussed the possibility. The New Zealand-born actor also narrated a documentary on Marcelo Bielsa's first season at Elland Road.

9. Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Twitter/Fulham FC)

Margot Robbie was pictured wearing a Fulham scarf at Craven Cottage in a match in 2014 and the club posted on Twitter that they hoped she would be back soon.

Speaking in 2023, the Barbie actress revealed she had not been to a Fulham game in a while, but said she had pledged her allegiance to the Cottagers. Robbie's husband, British producer Tom Ackerley, is a big Fulham fan.

8. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is a big fan of Ipswich Town, having grown up in nearby Framlingham, and the singer is a regular at Portman Road.

Sheeran has sponsored the Tractor Boys for several seasons and is an honorary member of the squad, with the number 17 reserved for him. In a break from his US tour, the singer pulled pints for fans in the pub and celebrated in the dressing room with players after a 3-0 win over Hull City in October 2023.

7. Elton John

Sir Elton John started watching Watford at Vicarage Road with his father at the age of five and has had a long affiliation with the club since.

The singer bought Watford in 1976, became chairman and president, and guided the Hornets up through the leagues. He sold the club in 1990, but later bought it back and eventually stepped down in 2002. He remains honorary life-president and is still a big fan.

6. Noel & Liam Gallagher

Noel and Liam Gallagher might not agree on much these days, but the two brothers are both big fans of Manchester City.

The two Oasis stars used to watch City at Maine Road with their father in the 1970s and have both been vocal of their support of the club. The pair posed for pictures in City shirts back in 1994 and Noel has become a friend of manager Pep Guardiola.

5. Adele

(Image credit: Instagram/Adele)

Adele's songs are all about suffering and loss. It is perhaps fitting, then, that she is a fan of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham born and bred, the multi-platinum artist now lives in Los Angeles, but posted a picture with a Spurs scarf in Chicago on her Instagram in 2016 and belted out a rendition of Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur in 2021.

4. Idris Elba

Idris Elba is an acclaimed actor, a rapper, singer and a DJ. He is also a fan of Arsenal Football Club.

A regular at the Emirates Stadium over the years, the Hollywood star has often spoken of his affection for the Gunners and said he would be "physically sick" if rivals Tottenham were to win the Premier League. A true fan.

3. LeBron James

LeBron is not just a Liverpool fan, but also partial owner of the club after buying a 2% share in the Reds in 2011.

The NBA star visited Anfield to watch Liverpool take on Manchester United in 2011 and spoke about how he had read up on club legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard. He has also linked up with the Reds to launch a clothing collection.

2. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks held up an Aston Villa scarf at the premiere of his film Charlie Wilson's War in 2008 and later spoke of how he was attracted to the Birmingham club due to it's old-worldly name.

Hanks spoke of his affection for Aston Villa on James Corden’s Late Late Show in 2019 and finally made it to Villa Park in February 2023, mixing with players, staff and supporters ahead of a 4-2 loss to Arsenal.

1. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts famously upset Pep Guardiola by watching Manchester United play in 2016 and not the Catalan's City side.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on the Graham Norton Show in 2023 and revealed she is a "true fan" of the Red Devils, saying she got into the team while watching with her children. She did congratulate Pep after City's treble triumph, though.