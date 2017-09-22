FC Sion president attacks TV pundit on the touchline

FC Sion owner Christian Constantin is a divisive figure in Switzerland.

The trigger-happy boss is the regular subject of media ridicule, although he did rescue the club from bankruptcy in 2003.

But Constantin's latest antics could get him into some hot water after he was filmed attacking Swiss TV pundit – and former footballer – Rolf Fringer, after Sion's 2-1 victory over Lugano on Thursday night.

Fringer labelled Constantin "a narcissist" with "no empathy" in an interview last week, and tensions have risen significantly since. According to Fringer, Constantin's son confronted him on the touchline first before the president slapped him three to four times, then kicked him in the back.

Constantin told Swiss television when confronted with the footage post-match: "Rolf Fringer made an article this week where he criticised me and treated me badly, so I went to settle my case with him."

We hate to break it to him, but this probably isn't settled.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com