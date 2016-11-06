Fergie: The Untold Stories – a FourFourTwo Films exclusive
Brilliant new FourFourTwo film explains the stories behind Britain’s most successful manager
You think you know Alex Ferguson. But you don’t… not yet.
The Manchester United legend is the subject of a new documentary created by FourFourTwo called Fergie: The Untold Stories. Seeking the truth behind the myth by speaking to several former colleagues, FFT uncovered a host of insights into the most successful manager in British history.
Members of his coaching staff reveal how his relentless pursuit of improvement led to training-ground innovations like boxing sessions and sleeping areas – but also how his natural flair for man-management led to him caring for younger players, sneaking onto the bench at youth games even as the threat of the axe hung over him.
You can’t create a legacy or a legend without making a few memorable stories. As usual, FourFourTwo tells you the things you didn’t know you didn’t know.
Fergie: The Untold Stories is the first fruit from FourFourTwo Films. This new department produces longer-form video pieces in the fascinatingly informative style typical of FourFourTwo, the world’s favourite football media brand.
