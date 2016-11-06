Fergie: The Untold Stories – a FourFourTwo Films exclusive

You think you know Alex Ferguson. But you don’t… not yet.

The Manchester United legend is the subject of a new documentary created by FourFourTwo called Fergie: The Untold Stories. Seeking the truth behind the myth by speaking to several former colleagues, FFT uncovered a host of insights into the most successful manager in British history.

Members of his coaching staff reveal how his relentless pursuit of improvement led to training-ground innovations like boxing sessions and sleeping areas – but also how his natural flair for man-management led to him caring for younger players, sneaking onto the bench at youth games even as the threat of the axe hung over him.

You can’t create a legacy or a legend without making a few memorable stories. As usual, FourFourTwo tells you the things you didn’t know you didn’t know.

