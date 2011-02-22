The FFT Photo Awards: Winners' Gallery

There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received.

Category: BEHIND THE SCENES





English ref Howard Webb and assistants Darren Cann and Mike Mullarkey lead out Brazil and Chile at the Ellis Park Stadium

Winner Paul Gilham Location Johannesburg, South Africa

Category: PORTRAIT





Fernando Torres poses for a studio portrait session at the Liverpool Film Studios

Winner Cliver Brunskill Location Liverpool

Category: GROUNDS AND VENUES





Doncaster and Spurs get a technicolour welcome to the Keepmoat Stadium ahead of their Carling Cup tie

Winner Alex Livesey Location Doncaster

Category: CELEBRATION





Zoltan Gera celebrates Fulham's third goal in their dramatic Europa League victory over Juventus

Winner Stuart Robinson Location London

Category: WORLD FOOTBALL





The celebrated Bouake football academy

Winner Luca Sage Location Bouake, Ivory Coast

Category: PASSION





West Ham's Alessandro Diamanti hits the post

Winner Richard Heathcote Location Wigan

Category: EXPECTATION





Fabio Capello looks on in frustration as his England side struggle through a World Cup warm-up game at the Moruleng Stadium

Winner Andrew Stenning Location Rustenberg, South Africa

Category: GRASSROOTS





Township kids compete for the ball as the sun sets

Winner Mike Hewitt Location Magaliesberg, South Africa

Category: WORLD CUP





Iker Casillas leaps clear of Spain team-mate Carles Puyol as Holland look to break the deadlock in the final

Winner Clive Rose Location Johannesburg, South Africa

Category: FANS





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gestures to the officials after being sent to the stands at Old Trafford

Winner Laurence Griffiths Location Manchester

Category: NON-PROFESSIONAL





A Leeds fan shows his joy as the Elland Road club win promotion back to the Championship

Winner Lee Brown Location Leeds

And last but not least, the overall winner...



Category: MATCH ACTION





Brazil's Robinho gets intimate with Holland's Mark van Bommel in the World Cup quarter-final

Winner Jonne Roriz Location Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Besides the winners above, we received dozens of entries of excellent quality. We can't upload them all but we thank all those who took the time to contribute. To see more of the entries, click the categories below.

