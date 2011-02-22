The FFT Photo Awards: Winners' Gallery
There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received.
Category: BEHIND THE SCENES
English ref Howard Webb and assistants Darren Cann and Mike Mullarkey lead out Brazil and Chile at the Ellis Park Stadium
Winner Paul Gilham Location Johannesburg, South Africa
Category: PORTRAIT
Fernando Torres poses for a studio portrait session at the Liverpool Film Studios
Winner Cliver Brunskill Location Liverpool
Category: GROUNDS AND VENUES
Doncaster and Spurs get a technicolour welcome to the Keepmoat Stadium ahead of their Carling Cup tie
Winner Alex Livesey Location Doncaster
Category: CELEBRATION
Zoltan Gera celebrates Fulham's third goal in their dramatic Europa League victory over Juventus
Winner Stuart Robinson Location London
Category: WORLD FOOTBALL
The celebrated Bouake football academy
Winner Luca Sage Location Bouake, Ivory Coast
Category: PASSION
West Ham's Alessandro Diamanti hits the post
Winner Richard Heathcote Location Wigan
Category: EXPECTATION
Fabio Capello looks on in frustration as his England side struggle through a World Cup warm-up game at the Moruleng Stadium
Winner Andrew Stenning Location Rustenberg, South Africa
Category: GRASSROOTS
Township kids compete for the ball as the sun sets
Winner Mike Hewitt Location Magaliesberg, South Africa
Category: WORLD CUP
Iker Casillas leaps clear of Spain team-mate Carles Puyol as Holland look to break the deadlock in the final
Winner Clive Rose Location Johannesburg, South Africa
Category: FANS
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gestures to the officials after being sent to the stands at Old Trafford
Winner Laurence Griffiths Location Manchester
Category: NON-PROFESSIONAL
A Leeds fan shows his joy as the Elland Road club win promotion back to the Championship
Winner Lee Brown Location Leeds
And last but not least, the overall winner...
Category: MATCH ACTION
Brazil's Robinho gets intimate with Holland's Mark van Bommel in the World Cup quarter-final
Winner Jonne Roriz Location Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Besides the winners above, we received dozens of entries of excellent quality. We can't upload them all but we thank all those who took the time to contribute. To see more of the entries, click the categories below.
