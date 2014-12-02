The FFT100: All hail Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible 2014

It's been some 2014 for Cristiano Ronaldo. Blasting away (almost) all-comers in la Liga and Champions League, helping Real Madrid to La Decima by beating their city rivals in Lisbon, and now he's retained top spot in the FourFourTwo 100 Best Football Players in the World list.

Presenting a pictorial tribute to the mighty Portugueser... like him or loathe him, you can't ignore him.

