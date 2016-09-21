FIFA 17 Ratings: The 20 fastest players

With FIFA 17 about to land thoughts will be turning to which players to target in career mode and hoover up for your FIFA Ultimate Team. So here are the fastest players in this year's edition for those who relish out-and-out pace: always very handy in the FIFA series.

Have a check through these guys and add them to your wishlist.

20. Fabian Castillo – Trabzonspor – 76 (93 Pace)

The Colombian attacker boasts tremendous gas, according to the EA scientists.

19. Ahmed Musa – Leicester City – 78 (93 Pace)

The Foxes' new attacker has already shown glimpses of explosive pace in the Prem already. More to come.

18. Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich – 81 (93 Pace)

The Bayern flyer features high up this list.

17. Bruma – Galatasaray – 77 (93 Pace)

The Portuguese youngster has yet to fully convince at Gala but has pace to burn.

16. Jordi Alba – Barcelona – 86 (93 Pace)

Is Barca's left-back a generous addition to this list? Admittedly he does have tremendous acceleration.

15. Raheem Sterling – Manchester City – 82 (93 Pace)

The City winger has been in fine fettle under Pep.

14. Lucas – PSG – 82 (93 Pace)

Scorching down the flanks of Ligue 1 each week (if not on the bench).

13. Jonas Aguirre – Rosario Central – 68 (94 Pace)

The Rosario midfielder gets the nod.

12. Kekuta Manneh – Vancouver Whitecaps – 70 (94 Pace)

The 21-year-old Gambian forward almost makes the top 10 fastest players in the world.

11. Nnamdi Oduamadi – HJK Helsinki – 66 (94 Pace)

The Nigerian speedster is on loan from Milan.

10. Ryo Miyaichi – FC St. Pauli – 70 (94 Pace)

The former Gunner regularly terrorises the second tier of the Bundesliga.

9. Jefferson Cuero – Monarcas Morelia – 74 (94 Pace)

The Colombian attacker is so fasr that he'd be able 'to catch pigeons', (if Jamie Redknapp was writing this).

8. Hector Villalba – Club Tijuana – 74 (94 Pace)

The diminutive Argentine winger is seriously quick.

7. Gareth Bale – Real Madrid – 90 (94 Pace)

The Welsh wonder is named as the seventh fastest player in football.

6. Ernest Asante – FC Nordsjælland – 69 (95 Pace)

Fair: the Ghanain winger is rapid.

5. Jurgen Damm – Tigres UANL – 73 (95 Pace)

Mexico international winger with three caps for the senior side.

4. Hector Bellerín – Arsenal – 79 (95 Pace)

Arsenal's quickest player, say EA.

3. Jonathan Biabiany – Inter Milan – 76 (95 Pace)

The utility forward comes close to the top spot.

2. Mathis Bolly – SpVgg Greuther Fürth – 67 (96 Pace)

Another winger from the German second tier.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Borussia Dortmund – 86 (96 Pace)

A much loved Ultimate Team favourite. Skills and pace: a devastating combo.

