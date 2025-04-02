Manchester City star statisically the slowest player in the Premier League, with Casemiro not far behind

Manchester City are both blessed with pace and one of the slowest players in the Premier League

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Manchester City Team Group of (br) Erling Haaland, Ederson, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes, John Stones, (fr) Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne before the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Manchester City and Club Brugge KV at City of Manchester Stadium on January 29, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Manchester City players line up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have fallen off the pace in the Premier League this season, and now it seems like one of their players is struggling after being revealed as the slowest player in England's top flight for 2024/25.

A difficult defence of their Premier League title currently sees Manchester City lying in fifth, with injury to Rodri and a lack of form throughout the team contributing to a season to forget for Pep Guardiola and his side.

There's still an opportunity for glory in the FA Cup and inaugural Club World Cup, but as Guardiola suggested, no one deserved a bonus for any silverware after falling short of the high standards they have previously set. The aging squad has certainly played a factor, and that has presented itself with the latest revelation from statistics guru Opta.

Manchester City star has clocked the slowest pace in the Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City look dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester City players at the Emirates as they lose against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and Erling Haaland are all absolutely rapid and capable of blitzing past their opponents with their speed, Manchester City's squad also contains some slightly slower individuals.

Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish aren't notorious for their pace, but all have still managed to clock quick top speeds than the statistically slowest outfield player in the Premier League this season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Manchester City players Ruben Dias, Rodri, Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Akanji, Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol join in with a minutes applause for Howard Bernstein before the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Manchester City are blessed with pace, while also having slow players, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, that unwanted honour lies with Bernardo Silva, who is one of just three players to have failed to register a top speed quicker than 30km/h in 2024/25. The Portuguese midfielder has only managed to hit 29.4km/h, while Wolves defender Craig Dawson and Arsenal's Mikel Merino have barely run faster.

Casemiro of Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek round out the top five of slowest outfielders, and though it must be noted that goalkeepers aren't included, David Raya has managed to sprint at a pace of 32.7km/h this season.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno is the player in the whole of the Premier League who has the lowest top speed, hitting a height of just 23.6 km/h.

Bernardo Silva, though, runs a lot during games - of the players who have 1,500+ minutes in the top flight this term, he has completed 11.9km every 90 minutes. That places him fourth on the list, behidn Dejan Kulusevski, Soucek and Sandro Tonali.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Bernardo Silva is the slowest outfield player in the Premier League (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The top five slowest Premier League players

  1. Bernardo Silva: 29.4km/h
  2. Craig Dawson: 29.6km/h
  3. Mikel Merino: 29.8km/h
  4. Casemiro: 30.2km/h
  5. Tomas Soucek: 30.2km/h
