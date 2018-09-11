FIFA 19 soundtrack: Jungle, Childish Gambino and Gorillaz all feature

There's no doubt about it: when it comes to soundtracks, few – if any – are more influential than the FIFA series.

With tens of millions of players every year, football's dominant game franchise showcases some of music's hottest talent with each new release – and things are no different for FIFA 19.

According to EA Sports' own spiel, the game will feature 43 tracks from artists in 16 different countries, ranging from "South Korean EDM" to "Zimbabwean bangers". (FFT may well just stay on the menu screens instead of actually playing the game – Ed.)

The forthcoming game – released in full on September 28 – may well offer a platform to some of the world's finest emerging artists, but this year's instalment also features an original score from legendary composer Hans Zimmer (see also: Gladiator, The Lion King, Inception and many, many more) in The Journey.

FIFA 19: release date, demo and pre-order details

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: new Icons, Division Rivals… and headers and volleys!

Artists including CHVRCHES, Jungle, Logic, Imagine Dragons and Brazilian MC Emicida have also lent their names to special edition kits (available upon pre-order of any copy of FIFA 19).

See below for the full tracklist in the game, and then check out the embedded Spotify playlist:



Andreya Triana - Beautiful People



Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life



Bakar - Big Dreams



Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan



Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole



BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky



Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan



Billie Eilish - You should see me in a crown



Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows



Broods - Peach



Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People



Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer



Confidence Man - Out The Window



Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty



Crystal Fighters - Another Level



Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush



Easy Life - Pockets



Ghali - Habibi



Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix)



Gorillaz - Sorcererz



Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run



Jacob Banks - Love Ain’t Enough



Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now)



Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle



LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)



Lao Ra - Pa’lante



Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra



LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius



Mansionair - Violet City



No/Me - Consistent



NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data



Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry



Octavian - Lightning



Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)



Sam Fender - Play God



Stealth - Truth Is



Stereo Hone - Where No One Knows Your Name



SUN SILVA - Blue Light



Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff



Tove Styrke - Sway



Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks



Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse



Young Fathers - Border Girl

