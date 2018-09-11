FIFA 19 soundtrack: Jungle, Childish Gambino and Gorillaz all feature
By Joe Brewin
It's always a key feature of any FIFA instalment – so find out which artists feature in the new game to be released at the end of September
There's no doubt about it: when it comes to soundtracks, few – if any – are more influential than the FIFA series.
With tens of millions of players every year, football's dominant game franchise showcases some of music's hottest talent with each new release – and things are no different for FIFA 19.
According to EA Sports' own spiel, the game will feature 43 tracks from artists in 16 different countries, ranging from "South Korean EDM" to "Zimbabwean bangers". (FFT may well just stay on the menu screens instead of actually playing the game – Ed.)
The forthcoming game – released in full on September 28 – may well offer a platform to some of the world's finest emerging artists, but this year's instalment also features an original score from legendary composer Hans Zimmer (see also: Gladiator, The Lion King, Inception and many, many more) in The Journey.
FIFA 19: release date, demo and pre-order details
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: new Icons, Division Rivals… and headers and volleys!
Artists including CHVRCHES, Jungle, Logic, Imagine Dragons and Brazilian MC Emicida have also lent their names to special edition kits (available upon pre-order of any copy of FIFA 19).
See below for the full tracklist in the game, and then check out the embedded Spotify playlist:
Andreya Triana - Beautiful People
Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life
Bakar - Big Dreams
Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan
Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole
BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky
Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan
Billie Eilish - You should see me in a crown
Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows
Broods - Peach
Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
Confidence Man - Out The Window
Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty
Crystal Fighters - Another Level
Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush
Easy Life - Pockets
Ghali - Habibi
Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix)
Gorillaz - Sorcererz
Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run
Jacob Banks - Love Ain’t Enough
Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now)
Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle
LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)
Lao Ra - Pa’lante
Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra
LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius
Mansionair - Violet City
No/Me - Consistent
NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data
Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry
Octavian - Lightning
Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
Sam Fender - Play God
Stealth - Truth Is
Stereo Hone - Where No One Knows Your Name
SUN SILVA - Blue Light
Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff
Tove Styrke - Sway
Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse
Young Fathers - Border Girl
