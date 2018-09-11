Trending

FIFA 19 soundtrack: Jungle, Childish Gambino and Gorillaz all feature

It's always a key feature of any FIFA instalment – so find out which artists feature in the new game to be released at the end of September

There's no doubt about it: when it comes to soundtracks, few – if any – are more influential than the FIFA series.

With tens of millions of players every year, football's dominant game franchise showcases some of music's hottest talent with each new release – and things are no different for FIFA 19.

According to EA Sports' own spiel, the game will feature 43 tracks from artists in 16 different countries, ranging from "South Korean EDM" to "Zimbabwean bangers". (FFT may well just stay on the menu screens instead of actually playing the game – Ed.)

The forthcoming game – released in full on September 28 – may well offer a platform to some of the world's finest emerging artists, but this year's instalment also features an original score from legendary composer Hans Zimmer (see also: Gladiator, The Lion King, Inception and many, many more) in The Journey.

Artists including CHVRCHES, Jungle, Logic, Imagine Dragons and Brazilian MC Emicida have also lent their names to special edition kits (available upon pre-order of any copy of FIFA 19).

See below for the full tracklist in the game, and then check out the embedded Spotify playlist:


Andreya Triana - Beautiful People

Atomic Drum Assembly - Island Life

Bakar - Big Dreams

Bantu & Dr. Chaii - Jackie Chan

Bas - Tribe feat. J. Cole

BC Unidos - Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky

Bearson - It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan

Billie Eilish - You should see me in a crown

Bob Moses - Heaven Only Knows

Broods - Peach

Bugzy Malone - Ordinary People

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

Confidence Man - Out The Window

Courtney Barnett - City Looks Pretty

Crystal Fighters - Another Level

Death Cab For Cutie - Gold Rush

Easy Life - Pockets

Ghali - Habibi

Gizmo Varillas & Baio - Losing You (Baio Remix)

Gorillaz - Sorcererz

Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor - Everytime I Run

Jacob Banks - Love Ain’t Enough

Jungle - Beat 54 (All Good Now)

Kojey Radical - Water with Mahalia & Swindle

LADAMA - Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)

Lao Ra - Pa’lante

Logic - Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra

LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) - Genius

Mansionair - Violet City

No/Me - Consistent

NoMBe - Drama feat. Big Data

Ocean Wisdom - Tom & Jerry

Octavian - Lightning

Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)

Sam Fender - Play God

Stealth - Truth Is

Stereo Hone - Where No One Knows Your Name

SUN SILVA - Blue Light

Tom Misch - Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff

Tove Styrke - Sway

Wovoka Gentle - 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks

Yolanda Be Cool - Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse

Young Fathers - Border Girl

