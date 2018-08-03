What time is the FIFA 19 demo released? Plus pre-order details

When will the game be released?

FIFA 19 will be available in the UK on September 28. Huzzah!

When is the demo out?

The FIFA 19 demo will be released on Thursday, September 13 at 3pm BST.

It's looking like there'll be 13 playable teams, including both Manchester clubs and Tottenham. Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are other clubs confirmed.

It's also expected that there'll be a sneap peek of The Journey in in too: this year featuring three characters you can control in Alex Hunter, Danny Williams and Kim Hunter.

Where can I pre-order the game?

You can get the standard versions of FIFA 19 for PS4 from Amazon (£49.99); or on Xbox One (same price).

Alternatively, grab it from EA's official site with three different options to purchase: Standard, Champions and Ultimate.

With the Standard edition you'll get up to five Jumbo Premium Gold FUT packs, plus Cristiano Ronaldo on loan for seven FUT matches and special edition kits.

Champions will give you three days' worth of early access, up to 20 Jumbo Premium Gold FUT packs, one Champions League Gold Player Pick (one of five 80 to 83-rated gold players from qualified teams), Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar on loan players for seven FUT matches and those special edition kits.

FIFA 19's Ultimate edition gives you all of the above but up to 40 Jumbo Premium Gold FUT packs.

So what's new?

For that, check out Ben Wilson's excellent first playtest on the 7 things we learned from playing FIFA 19 for the first time.

Find out the fresh details around Ultimate Team too: featuring new Icons, Division Rivals… and headers and volleys!

