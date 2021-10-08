FIFA 22: Every skill move in the game this year

How are you getting on with FIFA 22? Struggling to skin your defender? Well if so, we've got all the skill moves that you'll need in the game.

Skill moves might seem a little excessive but adding a bit of flair to your play can give you the edge over your opponents - as well as being great fun. Skill moves in FIFA are ranked by how hard they are too, with some players capable of the flashy, while others can only complete basic moves.

Make sure to check your players' stats to see what moves they can pull off.

PlayStation

1* skill moves

One-star skill moves Bridge Tap R1 x2 Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction Standing Ball Juggle L2 + Tap R1 Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right Flick Up Hold L1 + Tap R3

2* skill moves

Two-star skill moves Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down x2 Body Feint Right/Left Flick RS right/left Stepover Right/Left Roll RS front to right/left Reverse Stepover Right/Left Roll RS right/left to front Ball Roll Right/Left Hold RS right/left Drag Back L1 + R1 + LS flick down

3* skill moves

Three-star skill moves Heel Flick RS flick up then down Roulette Right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roulette Left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Fake Left & Go Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Fake Right & Go Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Heel Chop Right/Left Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left

4* skill moves

Four-star skill moves Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + press R3 Heel To Heel Flick RS flick up then down Simple Rainbow RS flick down then up twice Spin Right Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Spin Left Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running) RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Cut Right RS hold left + LS hold right Ball Roll Cut Left RS hold right + LS hold left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left Quick Ball Rolls RS hold down Drag To Heel Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left Lane Change Right/Left Hold L1 + RS hold right/left Three Touch Roulette Right/Left Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left Drag Back Spin Right/Left RS flick down then flick right/left

5* skill moves

Five-skill moves Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Advanced Rainbow RS flick down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running) RS hold right/left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + RS flick up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) RS flick up, up, down Turn and Spin Right/Left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing) RS hold right/left then flick left/right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right Elastico Chop Left Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left Spin Flick Right/Left Hold R1 + RS flick up then right/left Flick Over Hold L1 + RS hold up Tornado Spin Right/Left Hold L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square then X + LS down

Five-star juggling skills Laces Flick Up L2 + Hold R1 Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/Left Hold LS down/right/left Around The World RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise In Air Elastico RS flick right then left Reverse In Air Elastico RS flick left then right Flick Up For Volley Hold LS up Chest Flick Hold L2 + R3 x2 T. Around The World RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

Xbox

1* skill moves

One-star skill moves Bridge Tap RB x2 Directional Nutmeg Tap LB + RB + RS direction Standing Ball Juggle Hold LT + Tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right Flick Up Hold LB + Tap R3

2* skill moves

Two-star skill moves Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down x2 Body Feint Right/Left Flick RS right/left Stepover Right/Left Roll RS front to right/left Reverse Stepover Right/Left Roll RS right/left to front Ball Roll Right/Left Hold RS right/left Drag Back LB + RB + LS flick down

3* skill moves

Three-star skill moves Heel Flick RS flick up then down Roulette Right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roulette Left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Fake Left & Go Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Fake Right & Go Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Heel Chop Right/Left Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left

4* skill moves

Four-star skill moves Ball Hop (while standing) Hold LB + press R3 Heel To Heel Flick RS flick up then down Simple Rainbow RS flick down then up twice Spin Right Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Spin Left Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running) RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Cut Right RS hold left + LS hold right Ball Roll Cut Left RS hold right + LS hold left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold RT + X then A Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing) Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left Quick Ball Rolls RS hold down Drag To Heel Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left Lane Change Right/Left Hold LB + RS hold right/left Three Touch Roulette Right/Left Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left Drag Back Spin Right/Left RS flick down then flick right/left

5* skill moves

Five-star skill moves Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Advanced Rainbow RS flick down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running) RS hold right/left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold RB + RS flick up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) RS flick up, up, down Turn and Spin Right/Left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing) RS hold right/left then flick left/right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right Elastico Chop Right Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right Elastico Chop Left Hold RB + roll RS along bottom right to left Spin Flick Right/Left Hold RB + RS flick up then right/left Flick Over Hold LB + RS hold up Tornado Spin Right/Left Hold LB + RS flick up then flick right/left Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold LT + X then A + LS down

