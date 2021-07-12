FIFA 22 news: Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

Details are gradually getting released for EA Sports' FIFA 22, with gamers and football fans alike both excited for the new game's drop.

The new game is set to come out on October 1 2021, on Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

Preorder

FIFA 22 is available to preorder now.

Cover

For the second year in a row, Kylian Mbappe is the cover star for the game.

For the second year in a row, Kylian Mbappe is the cover star for the game.

Trailer

EA Sports have already released the trailer for FIFA 22, which features the likes of Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba and Christian Pulisic

As promised in the trailer, the game has new 'HyperMotion' technology, which is said to be groundbreaking new gameplay technology, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

New features

At current, very little is known about FIFA 22's brand-new features - aside from the big headlines about rewrites and new additions.

EA have already promised "groundbreaking new gameplay" tech, HyperMotion, which is set to improve the realism in the game on new-generation consoles.

FIFA games tend to move in three-year cycles when it comes to features; The Journey, for example, had three separate stories across the game. It's therefore likely that VOLTA - the FIFA Street-style mode - is going to get an upgrade on this game before being either ditched or reworked for FIFA 23.

Will FIFA 22 have Dual Entitlement?

Back when fans purchased their copy of FIFA 21, next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, were yet to be released.

Luckily though, EA allowed Dual Entitlement. This meant that anyone who purchased the game on a last-gen console was entitled to a free upgrade of the game, should they buy a next-gen console.

Unfortunately, EA have decided that since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are already out, FIFA 22 will not be offered to free on next-gen consoles to anyone who purchases a last-gen version of the Standard Edition.

Only the Ultimate Edition, which costs $99.99 / £89.99, will come with Dual Entitlement.

Soundtrack

The soundtrack for FIFA 22 has yet to be released. This will be expected around September.

Last year, FourFourTwo compiled the greatest 100 songs ever to feature on the game series' iconic soundtrack. You can listen to the playlist on Spotify, below.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Brand new updates will, of course, be coming to Ultimate Team, including new icons to win and purchase within the game.

So far, EA Sports have teased a few, which include Tim Cahill, Fernando Morientes, Diego Milito and Abedi Pele.

