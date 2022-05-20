Finland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who will make the team?

The final Finland Women's Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Finland most recently called up to their team.

The Finland Women's Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Finland will be able to select a replacement.

Finland Women's Euro 2022 squad: The players called up for April's internationals

GK: Paula Myllyoja (Pink Bari)

GK: Anna Tamminen (Hammarby)

GK: Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham)

DF: Elli Pikkujämsä (KIF Örebro)

DF: Emma Koivisto (Brighton)

DF: Anna Auvinen (Inter Milan)

DF: Natalia Kuikka (Portland Thorns)

DF: Anna Westerlund (Åland United)

MF: Ria Öling (Rosengård)

MF: Olga Ahtinen (Linköpings)

MF: Emmi Alanen (Växjö)

MF: Nora Heroum (Lazio)

MF: Kaisa Collin (Eskilstuna United)

MF: Julia Tunturi (Vittsjö)

MF: Essi Sainio (HJK)

MF: Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham)

MF: Iina Salmi (Valencia)

FW: Amanda Rantanen (KIF Örebro)

FW: Juliette Kemppi (IFK Kalmar)

FW: Sanni Franssi (Real Sociedad)

FW: Linda Sällström (Paris FC)

FW: Jutta Rantala (Kristianstad)

Finland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

Finland qualified for Euro 2022 at the top of a difficult group which included Portugal and Scotland, returning to the competition having missed out in 2013. It will be their fourth Euros appearance, having previously reached the semi-finals in 2005. However, they have found themselves in probably the hardest group in the whole competition as they will be forced to face Spain, Germany and Denmark.

Finland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Finland’s captain?

Tinja-Riikka Korpela

Goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela has spent her recent career in the WSL, playing first at Everton and then at Tottenham. In the past she has also played for Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga with them twice.

Finland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Finland’s best player?

Natalia Kuikka

Portland Thorns midfielder Natalia Kuikka is a three time winner of Finland’s Player of the Year award. With experience in the USA and Sweden, Kuikka is a graduate of the Florida State Seminoles programme that also produced Finnish teammate Emma Koivisto and Venezuelan star Deyna Castellanos.

Finland Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Finland’s manager?

Anna Signeul

Former long-term Scotland coach, Anna Signeul has been in charge of Finland since 2017. The Swedish manager led Finland out of a difficult qualifying group to return them to the European Championships.