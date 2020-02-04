Quiz! Can you name the players with 5+ Premier League assists this season?

Assists are the thinking man's goal.

It takes a special sort of footballer to have the eye for a pass in the final third of the pitch, and these are the lads who are exactly that kind of player.

We're talking the footballers with eye-of-a-needle vision - the ones capable of whipping and dipping balls right in front of a keeper.

Yes, even the ones who have claimed assists simply by virtue of the ball hitting their backside en route to an on-rushing striker.

There have been a nice, round 20 players in the Premier League this season to register five or more assists.

That means anyone who had the final pass to the goalscorer.

We've given you ten minutes to list them.



