Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals?

Can you name this former Pompey icon?

Give me a Premier League heritage quiz, we hear you say… need you worry not!

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo staple, as we bring you another customary quiz to whet your appetite on this cunning Thursday in February. The task is simple.

Can you name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals? We certainly hope so! Scroll down to get involved...

With just eight minutes on the clock, we need you to name the 27 players (some past and some present) who have between 80 and 100 Premier League goals to their name.

It's a niche one, this time. Cristiano Ronaldo? He has too many goals, with 103. Gabriel Jesus? Too few with 76. We're looking for that sweet spot of the players who were bona fide legends without being Prem centurions.

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a legend of all Premier League knowledge.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

