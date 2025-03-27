Quiz! Can you name the players to have scored Premier League hat-tricks?

Which of these players have ever scored a hat trick?

Time for another FourFourTwo football quiz – this time we're looking for players who have scored a Premier League hat trick.

While Erling Haaland racks up hat tricks for fun, some of the Premier League's most feared strikers never even achieved the feat, making today's quiz a bit of a tester.

Think your title-winning knowledge is up to scratch? Let's put it to the test in today's Premier League quiz…

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's greatest Premier League players ever?

We've given you a list of 20 players, you just need to figure out whether they have scored a hat trick or not.

Some might seem easy, but don't be fooled, we've worked hard to try and catch you out.

There no time limit for this football quiz, so take your time and choose your answers carefully,

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

