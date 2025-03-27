Quiz! Can you name the players to have scored Premier League hat-tricks?
We've mixed forgotten names with superstars for this quiz, but which of them have ever taken home a Premier League match ball?
Time for another FourFourTwo football quiz – this time we're looking for players who have scored a Premier League hat trick.
While Erling Haaland racks up hat tricks for fun, some of the Premier League's most feared strikers never even achieved the feat, making today's quiz a bit of a tester.
Think your title-winning knowledge is up to scratch? Let's put it to the test in today's Premier League quiz…
We've given you a list of 20 players, you just need to figure out whether they have scored a hat trick or not.
Some might seem easy, but don't be fooled, we've worked hard to try and catch you out.
There no time limit for this football quiz, so take your time and choose your answers carefully,
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.
