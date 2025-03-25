Quiz! Can you name every England player with 10 or more England caps since 2000?
A monster quiz awaits as we put your Three Lions knowledge to the test
Welcome back to another FourFourTwo monster quiz.
In today's cunning test of trivia, we're praying you aren't a Three Lions superfan, or else we are absolutely toast in trying to beat you.
We want to know how well you can remember every England player with 10 or more caps since the turn of the millennium. Think you are up to the challenge?
We've put twelve minutes on the clock and we need you to name all 119 players who fit the bill having made more than 10 caps for the Three Lions.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Sign into Kwizly, and we'll give you a hint. Just press the button and you'll get the next letter of your next guess given to you for free.
How many can you name? Off you pop!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
