Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's greatest Premier League players ever?

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Time for another massive FourFourTwo football quiz – and this one is on the Premier League's greatest-ever stars.

We've just revealed our list of the 100 best players to have lit up the league since 1992. So if you've not read the whole list yet, why not guess who's on it?

For this Premier League quiz, we're just giving you the rank of where that player came on the list. No other clues…

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Some of these will be more obvious than others – but given that you're essentially naming legends and cult heroes, it shouldn't take you that long…

100 players to guess, 10 minutes on the clock. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Oh, and if you sign into Kwizly, we'll give you a hint. Just press the button and you'll get the next letter of your next guess given to you for free.

Go on then – who made the century? And who did we miss?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

