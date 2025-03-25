Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's greatest Premier League players ever?
We've collated a century of the greatest players to ever play in the division - just tell us who made the final countdown
Time for another massive FourFourTwo football quiz – and this one is on the Premier League's greatest-ever stars.
We've just revealed our list of the 100 best players to have lit up the league since 1992. So if you've not read the whole list yet, why not guess who's on it?
For this Premier League quiz, we're just giving you the rank of where that player came on the list. No other clues…
Some of these will be more obvious than others – but given that you're essentially naming legends and cult heroes, it shouldn't take you that long…
100 players to guess, 10 minutes on the clock. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Oh, and if you sign into Kwizly, we'll give you a hint. Just press the button and you'll get the next letter of your next guess given to you for free.
Go on then – who made the century? And who did we miss?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
