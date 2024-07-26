Footballers who broke records as youngsters

By
published

A look at some of the youngest players to make their mark and break records across the football world...

Lamine Yamal celebrates Spain's Euro 2024 final win over England in July 2024.
Lamine Yamal celebrates Spain's Euro 2024 final win over England in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the ever-increasing physical and tactical demands of the modern game, footballers appear to be getting younger.

Just a few years ago, it was rare for a 17-year-old to be featuring in top-level leagues or international competitions. But now, players are breaking through at school age.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.