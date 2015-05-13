The FourFourTwo 50 Best Asian Players 2015
By Joe Brewin
Presenting the finest footballers from Asia this year...
OVERVIEW FourFourTwo's inaugural edition of an annual rundown of the best footballers from Asia, the 50 Best Asian Players features plenty of talking points, but nothing that hasn't been argued long and hard by our esteemed panel of experts.
THE LIST 50-46 • 45-41 • 40-36 • 35-31 • 30-26 • 25-21 • 20-16 • 15-11 • 10-6 • 5-1
ANALYSIS:
- Why Omar Abdulrahman is the UAE's homespun magician
- How former Bayern recruit Usami is making up for lost time back home
- Muto's mission: Why Japan's new pin-up boy is making Chelsea wait
- The Jedi Enforcer: How captain Mile made himself indispensible to Australia
- Meet Iran's heir apparent, who fancies a move to the Gunners
- Homegrown Asian stars are turning heads, but how bright the lights of Europe?
- Charting the Teutonic migration: Why Asia's best and brightest flock to the Bundesliga
- Avoiding China's domestic honey trap easier said than done
INTERVIEWS:
- Son Heung-min: Before I left Korea for Germany, I was told to first learn the swear words
- Shinji Okazaki: Moving to Europe meant my lifetime dream had finally come true
- Tim Cahill claims he is enjoying Shanghai - where 20 millions people talk about football
- China and beyond: Zhang Linpeng's Euro vision
- Mat Ryan: Inspirational Ange, Asian Cup redemption and bad haircuts
- Chanathip Songkrasin: "One day I want to go to Barcelona"
