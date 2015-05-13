Trending

The FourFourTwo 50 Best Asian Players 2015

By

Presenting the finest footballers from Asia this year...

OVERVIEW FourFourTwo's inaugural edition of an annual rundown of the best footballers from Asia, the 50 Best Asian Players features plenty of talking points, but nothing that hasn't been argued long and hard by our esteemed panel of experts.

Below is an easy-access guide to the full gamut of #FFTASIA50 content - and feel free to have your say on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

THE LIST 50-46 • 45-41 • 40-36 • 35-31 • 30-26 • 25-21 • 20-16 • 15-11 • 10-6 • 5-1

ANALYSIS:

INTERVIEWS:

  • Son Heung-min: Before I left Korea for Germany, I was told to first learn the swear words
  • Shinji Okazaki: Moving to Europe meant my lifetime dream had finally come true
  • Tim Cahill claims he is enjoying Shanghai - where 20 millions people talk about football
  • China and beyond: Zhang Linpeng's Euro vision
  • Mat Ryan: Inspirational Ange, Asian Cup redemption and bad haircuts
  • Chanathip Songkrasin: "One day I want to go to Barcelona"