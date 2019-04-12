FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #2: Liverpool vs City
By Conor Pope
A deep-dive into the 2018/19 Premier League title race and the two personalities driving it: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
FourFourTwo Editor in Chief James Brown is joined by writer and Manchester City fan Steve Anglesey, plus the biographer of Jurgen Klopp, Raphael Honigstein.
They discuss the race for the title, Steve shares the high and lows of being a decades-long City fan, Raphael reveals why Klopp never went to Manchester United, and James is desperate to know more about the food at Disneyland and Wembley...
