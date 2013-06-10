France 98: When Michael Owen was Pele, and Zidane had hair

Remember France 98? Painfully, for those of us born before The Simpsons first aired, there may well be some FFT readers who don't.

And what a treat those lovable young scamps will have missed. From orgasming Dutch commentators, to Romania's collective blondening, via Frank Skinner's custardy hand; it was quite some tournament.



There was also some football, some of which you can read about by clicking the links below...





Bonjour! France return from the World Cup wilderness

The sixteenth World Cup was staged on an infinitely bigger and grander scale than any before: France 98 provided all the passion, excitement and controversy that makes the competition such a special, magical occasion. Nick Moore sums up arguably the best World Cup of recent times.



"You may as well play Brazil, score a goal, dye your hair and get sent off!"

Scotland's last World Cup appearance was eventful, if not successful. FFT's Nick Moore speaks to Craig Burley, who made more headlines than most in Craig Brown's squad...



The Top 10 Players Of France 98

Jonathan Wilson looks at the legends who lit up the World Cup in France. Does Scotland hero Craig Burley make the grade? No.



The most politically charged game in World Cup history

Neil Billingham looks at how one World Cup group game did more to repair relations between two nations than decades of diplomacy.



England-Argentina Ã¢ÂÂ War minus the shooting

Great goals, seminal sendings off, penalty heartbreak, Mick Jagger: England vs Argentina had everything. Those involved tell Paul Simpson the story...

Allez Les Bleus - the multiracial Rainbow Warriors

The inside story of how a divided nation united behind a victorious team with a little help from Jacques Chirac, Gloria Gaynor and some Zidane fellaÃ¢ÂÂ¦

What hit Ronaldo before the final?

Nobody really knows what happened with Ronaldo before the 1998 World Cup final. But that hasnÃ¢ÂÂt stopped the wild speculation, from conspiracy theorists to shock-jocks, politicians and team-matesÃ¢ÂÂ¦



"As a child I dreamed of winning the Golden Boot - France 98 was the realisation of that dream"

With the world expecting Brazil's Ronaldo or Argentina's Gabriel Batistuta to pick up the Golden Boot at France 98, it was something of a surprise to see it won by a player from a country that only gained independence seven years previously. FFT speaks to Croatia hero Davor Suker...



What happened next for the winners?

For the first time in five tournaments the host nation triumphed - but what became of Les Bleus' Rainbow Warriors?

