France v Switzerland line-ups: Teams confirmed ahead of last 16 clash

The France v Switzerland line-ups are out, as the tournament favourites face their near neighbours in Bucharest.

Didier Deschamps has made three changes to the France side which started the 2-2 draw with Portugal in the final group game. Benjamin Pavard, Clement Lenglet and Adrien Rabiot come in for Jules Kounde, Lucas Hernandez and Clorentin Tolisso, as Les Bleus switch to a back three to match up with their opponents.

Vladimir Petkovic, meanwhile, has stuck with the same Swiss 11 following the 3-1 victory over Turkey in their last group match. Captain Granit Xhaka scored against France in a 5-2 group stage defeat to France at the 2014 World Cup.

France line-up

3-4-1-2

1 Hugo Lloris (GK)

4 Raphael Varane (RCB)

5 Clement Lenglet (CB)

3 Presnel Kimpembe (LCB)

2 Benjamin Pavard (RWB)

6 Paul Pogba (CM)

13 N'Golo Kante (CM)

14 Adrien Rabiot (LWB)

7 Antoine Griezmann (AM)

19 Karim Benzema (ST)

10 Kylian Mbappe (ST)

Substitutes

23 Mike Maignan

16 Steve Mandanda

24 Leo Dubois

15 Kurt Zouma

21 Lucas Hernandez

20 Kingsley Coman

8 Thomas Lemar

17 Moussa Sissoko

26 Marcus Thuram

12 Clorentin Tolisso

22 Wissam Ben Yedder

9 Olivier Giroud

Switzerland line-up

3-4-1-2

1 Yann Sommer (GK)

4 Nico Elvedi (RCB)

5 Manuel Akanji (CB)

13 Ricardo Rodriguez (LCB)

3 Silvan Widmer (RWB)

8 Remo Freuler (CM)

10 Granit Xhaka (CM)

14 Steven Zuber (LWB)

23 Xherdan Shaqiri (AM)

9 Haris Seferovic (ST)

7 Breel Embolo (ST)

Substitutes

21 Gregor Kobel

12 Yvon Mvogo

17 Loris Benito

2 Kevin Mbabu

22 Fabian Schar

16 Christian Fassnacht

20 Edimilson Fernandes

18 Admir Mehmedi

15 Djibril Sow

11 Ruben Vargas

6 Denis Zakaria

19 Mario Gavranovic