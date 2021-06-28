France v Switzerland line-ups: Teams confirmed ahead of last 16 clash
The France v Switzerland line-ups for tonight's game in Bucharest have been announced
Didier Deschamps has made three changes to the France side which started the 2-2 draw with Portugal in the final group game. Benjamin Pavard, Clement Lenglet and Adrien Rabiot come in for Jules Kounde, Lucas Hernandez and Clorentin Tolisso, as Les Bleus switch to a back three to match up with their opponents.
Vladimir Petkovic, meanwhile, has stuck with the same Swiss 11 following the 3-1 victory over Turkey in their last group match. Captain Granit Xhaka scored against France in a 5-2 group stage defeat to France at the 2014 World Cup.
France line-up
3-4-1-2
1 Hugo Lloris (GK)
4 Raphael Varane (RCB)
5 Clement Lenglet (CB)
3 Presnel Kimpembe (LCB)
2 Benjamin Pavard (RWB)
6 Paul Pogba (CM)
13 N'Golo Kante (CM)
14 Adrien Rabiot (LWB)
7 Antoine Griezmann (AM)
19 Karim Benzema (ST)
10 Kylian Mbappe (ST)
Substitutes
23 Mike Maignan
16 Steve Mandanda
24 Leo Dubois
15 Kurt Zouma
21 Lucas Hernandez
20 Kingsley Coman
8 Thomas Lemar
17 Moussa Sissoko
26 Marcus Thuram
12 Clorentin Tolisso
22 Wissam Ben Yedder
9 Olivier Giroud
Switzerland line-up
3-4-1-2
1 Yann Sommer (GK)
4 Nico Elvedi (RCB)
5 Manuel Akanji (CB)
13 Ricardo Rodriguez (LCB)
3 Silvan Widmer (RWB)
8 Remo Freuler (CM)
10 Granit Xhaka (CM)
14 Steven Zuber (LWB)
23 Xherdan Shaqiri (AM)
9 Haris Seferovic (ST)
7 Breel Embolo (ST)
Substitutes
21 Gregor Kobel
12 Yvon Mvogo
17 Loris Benito
2 Kevin Mbabu
22 Fabian Schar
16 Christian Fassnacht
20 Edimilson Fernandes
18 Admir Mehmedi
15 Djibril Sow
11 Ruben Vargas
6 Denis Zakaria
19 Mario Gavranovic
