Germany v Denmark live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Germany v Denmark live stream, Friday 8 July, 8.00pm

Looking for a Germany v Denmark live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Europe’s most successful international side, Germany, face Denmark in their opening game of Euro 2022 in a Friday night clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It's a mouthwatering match-up in Group B between a giant of the women’s game and a Danish side who finished as runners-up five years ago at Euro 2017.

Germany have won an incredible eight of the 12 previous Women’s Euros, but they were knocked out by Denmark five years ago at the quarter-final stage.

Victory here wouldn’t quite count as revenge, but it would set them on the path to qualifying for the knockout stages from a highly competitive Group B that also features Spain and Finland.

This will be the first meeting between the two nations since that quarter-final defeat, which ended Germany’s 22-year long reign as European champions.

And Denmark have fared well in this fixture over the last decade or so, picking up three wins, one draw and one defeat in the last five meetings – that defeat coming all the way back in February 2010.

The Germans were in imperious form in qualifying, winning all eight of their matches to top Group I, scoring 46 goals and conceding one.

Denmark were almost as impressive, registering 28 points from a possible 30 and scoring 48 goals to finish as joint-top scorers in qualifying, along with Spain and the Netherlands.

However, the Danes lost their final warm-up game against Norway, ending a four-match winning run.

Germany’s form has been patchy in recent months leading up to the tournament, with two wins and three defeats in their last five outings, but they smashed Switzerland 7-0 in their final preparation game.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Friday 8 July and it is being shown by BBC One in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Euro 2022 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com