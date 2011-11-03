Get more from the December 2011 issue

The December 2011 issue of FourFourTwo (out now) is packed with fascinating features and illuminating interviews, but we know that you want more. Of course you do. And youÃ¢ÂÂre right to demand it.

ONE-ON-ONE: PAUL SCHOLES

Paul Scholes, he scores goals. Or at least he did. Once you've finished reading the great man answer YOUR questions, see why his shooting Ã¢ÂÂ if not his tackling Ã¢ÂÂ was so famed. Think of it as an enhancer for your reading experience; the biscuits to your nice cup of tea.

MATA & SILVA EXCLUSIVES

Want to see exactly why Chelsea and Manchester City were so keen to splash their petrodollars on this pair of Spanish tiki-taka-ing fancy dans? It's because they can run the show at the highest level, as these videos show. First, we have David Silva turning defenders into spectators as he dictates play from midfield before skipping past them or playing the perfect pass.

Of course, Mata is pretty tasty himself. He scores goals, he creates goals and already he looks like he might be the missing part of Chelsea's attacking jigsaw. Here are some of his best bits at Valencia, for your eyes only (and anyone else who wants to see some classy football).

And, for good measure and to illustrate our feature on the Premier League's new midfield maestros, here's fellow mini-magician Luka Modric belting one in against Liverpool. Kapow!

And that's not the end of the midfield marvels. See why we can't wait to see 17-year-old Ross Barkley, 18-year-old Larnell Cole and 17-year-old Denis Suarez (No.10 in the third video) unleashed on the Premier League:

ON THE ROAD WITH LIBYA

The Libyan national football team's incredible journey from fighting Gaddafi to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, which FFT follows in person in the new issue, is just part of a sea change in African football. Our blogger Jonathan Fadugba investigates an unusual set of qualifiers, in which the new Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa are Botswana, Niger and Zambia Ã¢ÂÂ plus Libya themselves.

WHY SPAIN WILL DO A SCOTLAND

Now that Levante's grip on the top spot has been prised free by Madrid and Barcelona's crowbar of money, we're back to a two-horse race in La Liga. Is one of the top two leagues in the world in danger of turning into the SPL, with two teams battling it out for supremacy while other teams stop trying and everyone else stops caring? For regular updates on the weird, wonderful and worrying, take a look at our cracking La Liga Loca blog Ã¢ÂÂ we've missives from Spain several times a week.

FOOTBALL CLUBS' UNLIKELIEST OWNERS

From professional gamblers to celebrity boob barons, some unusual folk are in charge of football clubs. Which fruitcake owns your team? Find out with our Rich List, 2011-12.

GREAT GOALS RETOLD: GAIZKA MENDIETA

The one-time Middlesbrough man was the architect of Valencia's success at the turn of the century, and he scored a couple of belters in his time with Los Che. See what the man himself makes of his fine effort against Barcelona in the 1998-99 Copa del Rey, and watch the video Ã¢ÂÂ and see more Great Goals Retold besides Ã¢ÂÂ here.

GAMES THAT CHANGED MY LIFE: NIGEL WINTERBURN

The legendary Arsenal full-back recalls his most memorable matches, from 1983 right up until 1998, and understandably, the Gunners' dramatic 2-0 win at Liverpool to win the 1988-89 First Division title is among the games. Here are the highlights, featuring a tidy free-kick from Winterburn himself to create Arsenal's first (on 4:00).

PERFECT XI: JOHN COLLINS

FOURFOURTWO STATS ZONE

FFT TRAVEL: PARIS

PERFORMANCE

