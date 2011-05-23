Good Day, Bad Day: Disaster for Depor and a record for Ronaldo

Good day



Barcelona

With little, bowl-headed Bojan wearing the captainÃ¢ÂÂs armband for Barcelona as reward for a splendid A- in PE, LLL feared the worst for PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys at MÃÂ¡laga.

A defeat for BarÃÂ§a would have left a table reflecting the fact that Real Madrid had lost the league by a single point, something Marca would no doubt have dined-out on for the entire summer. Instead, the mini-Dream Boys came away from the south coast with a 3-1 victory to give BarÃÂ§a a four point advantage over Madrid after 38 games.

Unfortunately, thatÃ¢ÂÂs still not enough for the Catalan club to top MarcaÃ¢ÂÂs own referee-adjusted league table, which was unsurprisingly headed by Madrid after the paper took away points from UEFAÃ¢ÂÂs favourite pets (allegedly).

TomÃÂ¡s Roncero, writing in AS, attempts a magnanimous congratulations to the Camp Nou club by indirectly informing FA president Angel Villar that he was "not going to remind you of the ten points the referees took from Madrid and the six they gave the champions. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the way the script was.Ã¢ÂÂ

Cristiano Ronaldo

ItÃ¢ÂÂs a hearty congratulations for Ronaldo who 'did a Ronaldinho' (that's picking up a hefty brace, to you...) in the 8-1 thrashing of relegated AlmerÃÂ­a to become SpainÃ¢ÂÂs greatest goal scorer in a season with 40.

LLL says a big well done to the Portuguese superstar, you can only score against whatÃ¢ÂÂs in front of you, after all - but Alfredo di Stefano is in a less charitable mood. Writing in MondayÃ¢ÂÂs Marca the Madrid legend said; Ã¢ÂÂI Ã¢ÂÂm left with the feeling that such publicity for a record has been searched for,Ã¢ÂÂ after a failure to win the league or reach the Champions League final.

Aitor Karanka wonÃ¢ÂÂt hear of such heresy by boasting of MadridÃ¢ÂÂs eight goals against AlmerÃÂ­a and 102 for the league season. Ã¢ÂÂFor a team that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt play football and is defensive, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not bad,Ã¢ÂÂ snarked MadridÃ¢ÂÂs second coach in place of the still silent JosÃÂ© Mourinho.

Interestingly, 102 is the same total that Manuel Pellegrini managed for Real Madrid before being sacked...

Roberto Soldado



Having already struggled to keep a straight face after scoring four goals at former club Getafe earlier this season, the Valencia forward had to repeat his glum, not celebrating face after scoring the 95th minute goal which sealed Deportivo's relegation from la Primera. Soldado had a strong first year at the Mestalla, scoring 18 goals, but still only managed just over half of the 32 scored by David Villa, the player he replaced.

Alvaro Negredo



The SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs strikers cracking brace against Espanyol leaves the moody marauder on 20 and topping the ranks as the best Spanish forward of the campaign, two ahead of Soldado, David Villa and Fernando Llorente, a figure which says rather a lot about the strength in depth of Spanish forwards these days.

Athletic Bilbao

Two goals in two minutes to defeat Racing Santander were enough to secure Athletic Bilbao a sixth-placed finish. Hooray!

Kun AgÃÂ¼ero



The almost certainly departing AtlÃÂ©tico man signed off his Rojiblanco career with 101 goals - the last three coming from a brilliant hat-trick against Mallorca in a 4-3 thriller. Unfortunately, victories for Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla still sees AtlÃÂ©tico in seventh and facing a Europa League play-off at the end of July.

Osasuna

If Osasuna coach JosÃÂ© Luis Mendilibar wasnÃ¢ÂÂt Spanish, then heÃ¢ÂÂd definitely be a gritty, bite-yer-knees Scottish manager - perfect, in fact, for gritty, bite-yer-knees Osasuna who managed four wins from their last five games to finish ninth in the table despite being in danger of relegation on the last day.

Gabi

Morally, Zaragoza deserved to go down for being big old ball-chucking, non transfer fee-paying cheats, but the fighting spirit of manager Javier Aguirre and two goals from Gabi were enough to keep Zaragoza up in the end.

Real Sociedad & Getafe

With Deportivo and Zaragoza both expected to win, the third team to be relegated this year was thought to be coming from this particular encounter. But with Deportivo and Mallorca looking in more danger of the drop than this Primera pair, the game stopped being a competitive one in the final third with a point just fine for both.

Mallorca

Relying on Deportivo not to score turned out to be a solid bet for Mallorca, who were only a flukey shot from Depor 'not-shot' Riki away from relegation on Saturday night, despite having not dipped below 13th place in la Primera since round four.

Bad Day

Espanyol

An eighth-placed finish in la Primera, but Espanyol fans were not happy at all during SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs 3-2 home defeat to Sevilla. HereÃ¢ÂÂs Paul from Barcelona who was sitting - whilst protesting - in the stands to tell us what happened...

Ã¢ÂÂWell thatÃ¢ÂÂs that. Another season over and relegation avoided, in the end by six points. At the beginning of the year I would have taken that.

The match was played in a muted atmosphere due to a sit down protest against the constant sale of our best players. I know, in an all-seater stadium, right? The fans even cut back on the chanting to give us that Camp Nou vibe.

The match was basically Ivan de la PeÃÂ±aÃ¢ÂÂs testimonial, more on that later. Two brilliant goals by Alvaro Negredo and a KanoutÃÂ© tap-in were SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs only contribution. Odd, but true. Espanyol replied with an Osvaldo volley and a fab goal by Verdu from a great Osvaldo pass. He, Osvaldo, stayed on the pitch after the De La PeÃÂ±a tribute to wave to the crowd. I know goodbye when I see it.

Ok, Ivan de la PeÃÂ±a on his day was as good as Xavi, ask Xavi who he copied, but on a bad day he was awful. A humble guy who had a great talent but should have scored way more goals than he did. I wish him luck in the future. Much loved for his from the heart celebration against BarÃÂ§a when he scored two goals at the Camp Nou.

A season that promised so much finished as a damp squid. Next year will be tough as, as it stands, itÃ¢ÂÂll be Verdu and 10 others. Thanks to Tim for another great season and I wish all LLL and FourFourTwo.com readers (Especially Mike from TE) a great summer.Ã¢ÂÂ

Paul, Barcelona

Deportivo

LLL has been fairly meanie-headed to Deportivo all season due their frackinÃ¢ÂÂ awful football stylings, so it wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be right to come across all concerned and caring following the clubÃ¢ÂÂs relegation. Deportivo finished third-from-bottom of the table, scored the fewest goals, played the worst football, had Riki in their ranks and approached matches delicately and defensively like someone trying to fish a contact lens out of a waspÃ¢ÂÂs nest. ItÃ¢ÂÂs tough titties all round.

HÃÂ©rcules

The Alicante side signed off a largely woeful campaign with a goalless draw against Sporting in front of just 7,500 fans with the union between club, players and supporters having been broken during a troubled year.

AlmerÃÂ­a

Signed off from Primera duty by shipping eight goals in a league game for the second time this season. Cheerio to them, then...

