Great players who wore the number 7 shirt

Traditionally belonging to a right winger, the number 7 shirt has been worn by some of the game’s all-time greats – whether playing in that role or not.

Here, we take a look at some of the most prominent stars to don that jersey for club, country or both.

We all surely have our own player who we associate more than anyone else with the number 7 – does yours feature on our list…?

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min playing for Tottenham in 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

The greatest Asian footballer of all time, Son Heung-min has worn the number 7 shirt for Tottenham and his country, South Korea, also serving as captain of both sides.

In 2021/22, the lighting-quick former Bayer Leverkusen forward won the Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals in 35 games for Spurs.

Robert Pires

Robert Pires playing for Arsenal against Fulham, 2003 (Image credit: Alamy)

An exceptionally classy winger who dazzled for Arsenal, France and more, Robert Pires suited the number 7 perfectly.

The 1998 World Cup winner and Euro 2000 champion wore it in two Premier League title-winning seasons with the Gunners, including the Invincibles campaign of 2003/04, before also wearing 7 at Villarreal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger playing for Germany against Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the finest midfielders in the world during the late 2000s and early 2010s, Bastian Schweinsteiger was Germany’s number 7 en route to 2014 World Cup glory.

A highly versatile operator, he actually donned the number 31 jersey at club level – for two of the game’s biggest names: Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Raul

Raul celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Vasco da Gama in the 1998 Intercontinental Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Real Madrid and Spain legend Raul made the number 7 his own for club and country, scoring plenty of goals for both.

A three-time Champions League winner and two-time LaLiga top goalscorer with Madrid, the 2001 Ballon d’Or runner-up kept his favoured number following his switch to Schalke in 2010.

David Villa

David Villa scores for Spain against Russia at Euro 2008 (Image credit: Alamy)

Another icon of the Spanish game, David Villa starred prominently in his nation’s Euro 2008 and 2010 World Cup triumphs, sporting the 7 shirt at both tournaments.

Villa had the same number at Valencia and Barcelona, winning the LaLiga title and Champions League with the latter in 2010/11 under Pep Guardiola.

Andriy Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko playing for Milan in 2003 (Image credit: Alamy)

Ukraine’s best-ever player, Andriy Shevchenko took the pitch with 7 on his back for Dynamo Kyiv, Milan and his country alike.

The all-time leading marksman in the Milan derby, the 2004 Ballon d’Or winner racked up close to 400 career goals, tasting success in Serie A and the Champions League with the Rossoneri.

Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery playing for Bayern Munich in 2013 (Image credit: Alamy)

Up there with the finest wingers on the planet in his prime, Franck Ribery shone for many years as Bayern Munich’s number 7, also wearing it for France.

Capped 81 times by Les Bleus, Ribery helped Bayern to numerous major honours, including nine Bundesliga titles between 2008 and 2019 and the 2012/13 Champions League.

David Beckham

David Beckham celebrates after scoring England's winning goal, a penalty, against Argentina at the 2002 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the most instantly recognisable footballers – or sportsmen full stop, for that matter – of the late 90s and early 00s, David Beckham was synonymous with the number 7.

Becks wore it for Manchester United and, perhaps most notably, England, along with the captain’s armband for the latter at three major tournaments.

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona playing for Manchester United in 1997 (Image credit: Alamy)

Eric Cantona took Manchester United’s 7 shirt ahead of the 1993/94 season, as the Premier League introduced something.

And with that number on his back, the inimitable Frenchman, a four-time Prem champion with United, produced some of the competition’s most memorable moments – including numerous special goals and one involving another kind of kicking…

Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish playing for Liverpool in 1978 (Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool and Scotland’s greatest-ever player, Kenny Dalglish enjoyed immense success during the 70s and 80s.

The 1983 Ballon d’Or runner-up helped the Reds to some of their greatest triumphs wearing 7 on his back, scoring the winning goal in the 1978 European Cup final before lifting that particular trophy twice more.

Luis Figo

Luis Figo playing for Portugal at the 2002 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Among the finest wingers of all time, Luis Figo was Real Madrid’s number 10 but Barcelona and Portugal’s number 7.

The 2000 Ballon d’Or winner starred in two LaLiga title wins with Barca, among other successes, before his hugely controversial transfer to Madrid, and captained his country to the final of Euro 2004 on home soil.

Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan shakes hands with Italy captain Dino Zoff ahead of their Euro 1980 group match (Image credit: Alamy)

Recipient of back-to-back Ballons d’Or in 1978 and 1979, Kevin Keegan was one of the very best players of his generation.

As legendary Liverpool number 7, the distinctively permed forward’s honours included the club’s maiden European Cup victory of 1976/77, while he also wore that shirt as England skipper at Euro 1980.

Jairzinho

Jairzinho playing for Brazil against Argentina at the 1974 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Perhaps most commonly associated with his incredible solo goal against Czechoslovakia at the 1970 World Cup, Jairzinho is undoubtedly one of Brazil’s greatest-ever players.

The distinctively afroed wide man helped his nation to glory at that edition of the tournament, taking the 7 jersey which he would retain for the 1974 finals.

Garrincha

Garrincha pictured at Botafogo in 1961 (Image credit: Alamy)

Brazil’s 11 en route to victory at the 1958 World Cup, the great Garrincha took the number 7 shirt for the 1962 finals.

And, with Pele injured for most of the tournament, the man regarded as one of the greatest dribblers in the history of the game scooped the Golden Ball and Golden Boot as Brazil retained their crown.

George Best

George Best playing for Manchester United in 1971 (Image credit: Alamy)

Unquestionably among the very best British players ever, George Best regularly dazzled as Manchester United’s number 7.

The Northern Irish icon played an integral part in two First Division title triumphs at Old Trafford, before helping United become England’s first European champions in 1968, the year he won the Ballon d’Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid, 2014 (Image credit: Alamy)

Yet another of the best footballers of all time to take to the pitch with the number 7 on his back, Cristiano Ronaldo banged in the goals and swept up the trophies in that shirt for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.

So synonymous with it is the five-time Ballon d’Or winner that he’s long been known simply as CR7.