West Ham United play against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

David Moyes' side are looking to cap off a brilliant run in Europe with the trophy, having beaten AZ Alkmaar, Gent and AEK Larnaca in the knockout stages to reach the final of the competition.

Italian side Fiorentina stand in the way between West Ham and European glory, though, in what is set to be a hotly contested fixture. Fiorentina finished 8th in Serie A this season, while West Ham ended their Premier League campaign in 14th. But have West Ham ever won a European trophy? FourFourTwo details their exploits on the continent below.

Have West Ham United ever won a European trophy?

In their history, West Ham have actually won two European trophies, the most recent of which came in 1999 during their Intertoto Cup triumph.

Qualification for the Intertoto Cup simply required teams to apply for the competition, with the highest placed clubs by league position in their domestic league entering, and the Hammers had to beat Heerenveen and Metz to become one of three winners of the tournament. They shared the honours with Juventus and Montpellier to qualify for the 1999/00 UEFA Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Their other European victory came nearly 60 years ago, in the 1964/65 season. Having lifted the FA Cup the season before, Bobby Moore captained West Ham in the Cup Winners' Cup - a more prestigious tournament that has since been disbanded, too.

Beating Gent, Sparta Prague, Lausanne Sports and Real Zaragoza, West Ham then faced German side 1860 Munich in the final, which they won 2-0 at Wembley.

As a result of the win, Bobby Moore became the only captain to climb the Wembley steps to be presented with three different trophies in three successive seasons - the FA Cup, Cup Winners' Cup and then the World Cup in 1966.