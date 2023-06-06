Fiorentina vs West Ham free live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the 2023 Europa Conference League final

Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream and match preview, Wednesday June 7, 8pm BST

Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream and match preview

Looking for an Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. Fiorentina vs West Ham is free to watch on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa Conference League with your subscription from anywhere.

West Ham are on the verge of their first European trophy since 1965's UEFA Cup WInners' Cup (not including 1999's Intertoto triumph, of course).

Fiorentina also have a European pedigree from the 1960s, lifting the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961. They've also seen a number of finals without success, losing in the 1962 Cup Winners' Cup final, the 1957 European Cup final and the 1989 UEFA Cup final.

Both sides are relying on glory on Wednesday night to qualify for Europe next season, too. Fiorentina missed out on a return to the Conference League by six points in Serie A, while a disappointing domestic campaign saw the Hammers finish 14th, over 20 points shy of the European places.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Fiorentina's only absence is second-choice goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

For West Ham, the only sidelined player is Gianluca Scamacca.

Form

Fiorentina: WWLLD

West Ham: LWWLW

Referee

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Assistant referees: Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP)

Guadalupe Porras Ayuso (ESP)

Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Tiago Martins (POR)

Fourth official: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Stadium

Fiorentina vs West Ham will be played at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia.

Kick-off and channel

Fiorentina vs West Ham kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday June 7 in the UK. The game is being shown free-to-air on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, the BT Sport website, BT Sport on YouTube and the BT Sport app.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Europa Conference League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Europa League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Europa Conference League TV rights

• UK: BT Sport are the rights holders for Europa Conference League matches.

• USA: You'll find all the games on CBS Sports.

• Canada: The way to watch Europa Conference League football in 2022/23 is DAZN, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Stan Sport will screen every game of the Europa Conference League season.

• New Zealand: Spark Sport are serving up all the matches.