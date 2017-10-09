Holland's fourth tier stages glorious, glorious miss
Harkemase's Dennis van Duinen cocked up an absolute sitter in the Dutch Derde Divisie – and it led to dire consequences
Van Duinen could have sealed three points for Harkemase, who led 2-0 in this mid-table clash, when the defender beat his man for pace and eventually found himself with an open goal at his mercy.
But then it all went bad. Van Duinen somehow contrived to fire over the bar from close range after breaking beyond Capelle's goalkeeper, even though the ball was almost motionless.
Naturally, the Dutchman was devastated by his antics – and yet that was merely the beginning for Van Duinen, as Capelle came back to win 3-2 thanks to a 95th-minute set-piece winner.
Dear, oh dear.
