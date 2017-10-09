Liverpool's Emre Can nets absolute rocket for Germany in Azerbaijan rout

Germany maintained their 100 per cent win record in Group C with a 5-1 victory over Azerbaijan.

After an early wobble when Ramil Sheydayev cancelled out Leon Goretzka's opener, Germany scored a further three goals through Sandro Wagner, Antonio Rudiger and Goretzka again.

They weren't done there, though: in the 80th minute, Liverpool midfielder Can iced the cake with a fierce drive from 30 yards which rocketed into the net.

Not a bad way to round off a 10th win from 10 qualifying matches. World, beware.

