Liverpool's Emre Can nets absolute rocket for Germany in Azerbaijan rout
Can smashed home Die Mannschaft's fifth goal against Azerbaijan in blistering fashion on Sunday
Germany maintained their 100 per cent win record in Group C with a 5-1 victory over Azerbaijan.
After an early wobble when Ramil Sheydayev cancelled out Leon Goretzka's opener, Germany scored a further three goals through Sandro Wagner, Antonio Rudiger and Goretzka again.
They weren't done there, though: in the 80th minute, Liverpool midfielder Can iced the cake with a fierce drive from 30 yards which rocketed into the net.
Not a bad way to round off a 10th win from 10 qualifying matches. World, beware.
See also...
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.