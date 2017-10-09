Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blames orange juice for World Cup qualification failure

A Khalid Boutaib hat-trick put an end to Gabon's World Cup qualifying hopes on Saturday evening.

And, according to Aubameyang, the reason for Gabon's sluggish display was due to half the team suffering with stomach cramps after consuming some dodgy fruit juice.

"Half of the team and the staff unbelievable stomach ache on the day of the match [sic]," the Borussia Dortmund forward tweeted. "That bloody orange juice."

Aubameyang's national team-mate Denis Bouanga backed him up by replying to the tweet, claiming the squad started to feel ill straight after drinking the juice.

Morocco's Mehdi Benatia wasn't buying it, though, and responded on Snapchat to tell the 28-year-old there was nothing wrong with it.

El Capitano a un petit message pour concernant le jus d'orange October 7, 2017

