How did Neymar & Bale compare in Clasico debuts?

Two of the summer's biggest and most-high-profile summer signings went head-to-head, as Barcelona hosted Real Madrid in Saturday evening's first Clasico of the season.

In the Catalan corner, was Brazilian boy-wonder Neymar, while from the Spanish capital came Welsh wizard Gareth Bale.

The Barcelona newcomer has enjoyed a more settled start to life in La Liga, thanks not only to the fact he signed early in the summer rather than just before the transfer deadline, but also because he's actually been fully match fit.

That was perhaps a factor on Saturday, as the Brazilian shone and Bale sadly didn't...

ANALYSE IT Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

Passes (completed)

Neymar 33 (26)

Bale 23 (13)



Pass completion %

Neymar 79%

Bale 57%



Chances created

Neymar 2

Bale 0



Assists

Neymar 1

Bale 0



Take-ons

Neymar 2

Bale 0



Crosses (completed)

Neymar 1 (0)

Bale 1 (0)



Shots (on target)

Neymar 3 (3)

Bale 2 (0)



Goals

Neymar 1

Bale 0



Tackles

Neymar 0

Bale 1



Fouls

Neymar 4

Bale 2



Yellow cards

Neymar 0

Bale 1

So who came out on top?

We can't sugar-coat this one. Sorry, Gareth. Still, the tackles...