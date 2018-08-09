How to get an entire season's worth of Sky Sports football for just £179

If you find that you only use your Sky subscription for sport, then this could be right up your alley.

Usually, Now TV's Sky Sports Season Ticket costs £300, but before August 21 you can get it for £179 – securing you 126 Premier League matches, plus games in the Championship, Scottish Premiership and League Cup. You’ll also be able to watch England in their inaugural UEFA Nations League campaign this autumn.

A day pass for Sky Sports on Now TV costs £7.99, and a monthly one comes in at £33.99 – so this offer for 10 months really does look like a summer bargain.

Here’s what’s up in the first month of the season alone…

August

Friday 10: Manchester United vs Leicester (Premier League)

Saturday 11: Hearts vs Celtic (SP), Newcastle vs Tottenham (Premier League), Derby vs Leeds (Championship)

Sunday 12: Liverpool vs West Ham (Premier League), Arsenal vs Manchester City (Premier League), Sevilla vs Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup)

Monday 13: D.C. United vs Orlando SC (MLS)

Tuesday 14: Yeovil vs Aston Villa (League Cup)

Thursday 16: Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday (League Cup)

Friday 17: Birmingham vs Swansea (Championship)

Saturday 18: Cardiff vs Newcastle (Premier League), Preston vs Stoke (Championship)

Sunday 19: Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC (MLS), Manchester City vs Huddersfield (Premier League), Brighton vs Manchester United (Premier League)

Monday 20: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Tuesday 21: Swansea vs Leeds (Championship)

Wednesday 22: Aston Villa vs Brentford (Championship)

Friday 24: Middlesbrough vs West Brom (Championship)

Saturday 25: Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League), Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham (Championship)

Sunday 26: Watford vs Crystal Palace (Premier League), Newcastle vs Chelsea (Premier League)

Monday 27: Manchester United vs Tottenham (Premier League)

Friday 31: Leeds vs Middlesbrough (Championship)

Saturday, September 1: Leicester vs Liverpool (Premier League), Millwall vs Swansea (Championship)

Sunday, September 2: Celtic vs Rangers (SP), Cardiff vs Arsenal (Premier League), Watford vs Tottenham (Premier League)