Hugo Sanchez (Real Madrid v Logroñes, 1988)

Mexican ace Hugo Sanchez scored 26 goals as Real Madrid streaked to the 1987-88 title Ã¢ÂÂ but nothing else that season will live as long in the memory as his strike against Logrones.

Ã¢ÂÂIt was the goal of my life,Ã¢ÂÂ smiles Sanchez, Ã¢ÂÂand the kind Ã¢ÂÂ¨of goal you imagine since you are a little boy Ã¢ÂÂ especially me. My father inspired me with these bicycle kicks. He was 40, just playing with his friends, but he would try these acrobatics. Ã¢ÂÂ¨I practised them to honour him. And to score a goal like that, in a packed Bernabeu, in one of the best years of my career, was simply unforgettable.

Ã¢ÂÂRafa [Vazquez]Ã¢ÂÂs cross was absolutely superb. I only had to step back and calculate when to jump in order to smash Ã¢ÂÂ¨a volley with my left foot. The ball was so balanced, I could choose whether to direct it to the near or the far post. I opted for the latter, which made it even more spectacular.

Ã¢ÂÂSuddenly all these people were singing my name, white handkerchiefs out... and it was only the 10th minute, so I had to keep focus. We won 2-0.

Ã¢ÂÂThe referee congratulated me, saying it was the goal of the century. Later on Ã¢ÂÂ¨I realised that Logrones reads backwards as Ã¢ÂÂ¨Ã¢ÂÂSenor golÃ¢ÂÂ: Ã¢ÂÂMister GoalÃ¢ÂÂ!Ã¢ÂÂ

After the game, Madrid manager Leo Beenhakker declared, Ã¢ÂÂIf a player scores a goal like that, the game should be suspended and Ã¢ÂÂ¨a glass of champagne offered to the 80,000 fans that witnessed it.Ã¢ÂÂ Cheers!

Interview: Martin Mazur. Portrait: German Aczel. From the October 2011 issue of FourFourTwo.


