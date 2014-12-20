Hull 0-1 Swansea: How many of their last 16 league games have the Tigers won?

These are testing times for Steve Bruce. Hull's winless streak extended to 10 games at the KC Stadium as the Tigers went down 1-0 at home to Swansea City, who, despite fielding a much-changed side, picked up all three points to lift them to eighth in the Premier League.

When your luck is out it's out, and the Lady of fortune smiled not on Hull, as Ki Sung-Yueng's fortuitous goal ended up winning the game. Jonjo Shelvey's long-range strike deflected off the South Korean's wrist to beat goalkeeper Allan McGregor, leaving Bruce to curse under his breath. That said, the Tigers boss refused to use this as an excuse, admitting that his side were on an 'awful' run after 'a terrible eight weeks.'

Monk named a much-changed side to the one that lost 2-1 to Tottenham last weekend, with in-form striker Wilfried Bony surprisingly named on the bench as one of seven changes to the starting XI. Hull made three changes of their own to the side defeated 2-0 at Chelsea, with centre-back Michael Dawson injured and Tom Huddlestone suspended.

Statistically speaking, both sides managed three shots on target each, while Hull actually saw more of the ball (58% possession) and completed 100 more passes than Swansea's 261/534. The Tigers however lacked the spark to find a reply to Ki's 15th minute opener, and the pressure rises on Bruce with Hull now camped in the relegation zone.

Ki Sung-Yeung has scored 2 goals in his last 4 Premier League matches for Swansea having scored just 1 in his first 43 for the Welsh club.

All of Jonjo Shelvey’s previous 6 league assists for Swansea had come at the Liberty Stadium, before today.

Hull have lost for the first time in 7 league meetings with Swansea (W4 D2).

The Swans have scored for the first time in 4 trips to the KC Stadium.

The Tigers have won just 1 of their last 16 Premier League games (W1 D7 L8).

Swansea have won away from home for the first time in 7 league games (D2 L4).

However, the Welsh side have kept 3 clean sheets in their last 6 league games on the road.

Hull have managed just 1 clean sheet in their last 8 Premier League matches.

