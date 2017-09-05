ICYMI: Patrice Evra performs 'big booty' dance for Instagram followers
The former Manchester United defender continues to please with one of his most eccentric social media posts yet
Patrice Evra hit new heights with his latest Monday Instagram special, emerging from what appears to be his living room curtains before going into a full booty dance.
The 36-year-old jigs around before bursting into his infectious laughter, squeezing in his famous "I love this game" mantra for good measure.
"My butt is too big, we have to love my Instagram on Monday. I love you all!" is the caption that adorns Evra's... erm, cultured piece of work.
Has this guy ever had a bad day?
