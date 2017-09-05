Amateur French game abandoned after woman stages garden-related sit-down protest
Annoyed with the amount of footballs landing in her back garden, a French woman took a stand – and got the match called off
An amateur level match between Juillan III and Tarbes FC in the Hautes-Pyrenees region of France was called to a halt in the 65th minute on Sunday when a local woman took her deckchair straight onto the pitch and refused to move.
Her protests worked – the match had to be completely abandoned 45-minute negotiations between the neighbour and match officials.
But will it be enough to stop footballs landing in her garden? Sorry, Madame: not even a frustrating postponement can stop a Sunday League clogger from skewing another shot high and wide.
