Amateur French game abandoned after woman stages garden-related sit-down protest

An amateur level match between Juillan III and Tarbes FC in the Hautes-Pyrenees region of France was called to a halt in the 65th minute on Sunday when a local woman took her deckchair straight onto the pitch and refused to move.

Her protests worked – the match had to be completely abandoned 45-minute negotiations between the neighbour and match officials.

But will it be enough to stop footballs landing in her garden? Sorry, Madame: not even a frustrating postponement can stop a Sunday League clogger from skewing another shot high and wide.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com