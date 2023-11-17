Incredibly low bundle deal for a PS5 + EA Sports FC 24 released by Amazon BEFORE Black Friday

Black Friday isn't until next week, but online deals are already dropping left, right and centre and I've spotted an amazing bundle deal for a PS5 + EA Sports FC 24 from Amazon that is unlikely to be beaten this year.

The new EA Sports FC 24 game is still fresh and if you've playing on a PlayStation 4, or were considering buying the title for this platform you should seriously consider an upgrade to a new-gen console while this offer is still around.

Christmas is just around the corner, so this would also make for an incredible gift to place under the tree for that football fan in your life.

Amazon's latest deal nets you the game and console for just £409.99!

I should point out that PS5 consoles typical RRP is £539.99, so adding a copy of EA Sports FC 24 basically means that you're getting the console for much cheaper – with a "stupendously fun, ridiculous celebration of football" thrown in.



Not my words, but the words of FourFourTwo's official EA Sports FC 24 reviewer, Ed McCambridge.

This unreal bundle deal may not be around forever – so act fast. Don't forget to check out our Black Friday football hub. We'll be adding the best deals as and when they drop between now and Black Friday.

Sony PlayStation 5 + EA Sports FC 24 Was: £539.99

Now: £409.99

