EA Sports FC 24 review: the name might have changed but the fun never stops

The changes are mostly superficial with a few fun additions – but why fix something that was never broken?

EA Sports FC 24: the same... or different?

That has essentially been the question on every gamer's lips since it was announced, in 2022, that Electronic Arts and FIFA were parting ways after 24 successful years together. The former company is now going it alone, with a newly-branded series: EA Sports FC, replacing the former FIFA franchise. Would EA's product be less prestigious, would it lack the licensing, player names and big game mentality to shine without FIFA's help?

Well, no. The first in the new series is, as most people suspected, very much the same gloriously fun football sim. The player and team names all intact, the gameplay just as slick, the celebrations hilariously over-the-top and the soundtrack as up-tempo and camp as ever.

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

There a few new additions, as always with new instalments in the newly-branded series. The PlayStyles system, for instance, coordinates each player’s statistics, special skills with their real-life counterparts. Lionel Messi has the ”Technical ball control” for example. There are also "Warriors", "Dead Balls", "Cross Claimers" and a host of others. Players can have several Playstyles, but PlayStyle Plus is reserved for the very best and allows supercharged signature moves. This makes games more interesting and forces players to think more about how to use their strengths.

Evolutions, is a new Ultimate Team add-on which gives you the opportunity to power up players with new skills. This should make players less resigned to buying new packs in the hop of getting lucky and levelling up that way.

When it comes to actual gameplay, FFT decided to give things a spin in a friendly between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. A 9-1 victory followed despite playing in "world class" difficulty. Either FFT has somehow gone from terrible to unbelievable or there was an error. The fact the game then recommended playing on "professional“ instead (as in, one level further down) was even more ridiculous – though we're willing to put that down as glitch for now.

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

Passing feels more sensitive and accurate than it did on the last game, while corners and free kicks have gone the opposite way. Not worse – just harder. It'll take some getting used to but that's all part of the fun. FFT really loved seeing a foul through the referee's eyes after a free kick was awarded. It's a lovely little touch.

Updated graphics make the game look better than ever before, including the stadium itself and fans in the stands. There is more of an atmosphere during matches – something the game really did need to improve upon – which is pleasing.

The biggest changes, interface-wise, are the menus when the game begins. Now, rather than being along the bottom, your options are on the left-hand side. Again, not worse – just different.

All in all, the changes are mostly superficial, with some neat gameplay additions and another belter of a setlist. It remains the stupendously fun, ridiculous celebration of football it always has been. Long may that continue.

