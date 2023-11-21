Bargain! EA Sports FC 24 + controller bundle hits lowest ever price in Black Friday deals

EA Sports FC 24 is one of the hottest products around this Black Friday, but playing against your mates with just one controller simply isn't on.

That's why, while there are plenty of great Black Friday deals around this week, an EAFC 24 and PS5 controller bundle stands out to me, cutting through the rest - because we all needs two controllers in case an impromptu FC session at a friend's house kicks off.

I've been there myself, watching your mate play against the computer is as dull as dishwater - don't mistake the same mistake I and many others invariably have over the years.

An EAFC and PS5 controller bundle deal already has a saving of £35 - and it's not even technically Black Friday yet. Priced at £64.99 by Argos, down from £99.99, it's a deal that cannot be ignored.

This is currently the lowest price from anywhere I've been able to find online since the game was released at the end of September, and while there are sure to be a range of discounts over the course of the next few days, this one certainly won't last long.

If you're on the lookout for other great EA Sports FC 24 deals over Black Friday, then FFT have you covered. From PS5 and Xbox bundles to Ultimate Team points, there are a range of discounts available.

DualSense Wireless Controller + EA Sports FC 24 Bundle

Was £99.99 Now £64.99 The best way to tell a mate that you want to play FC 24 with them. Controllers can be expensive, making this bundle the best way to play the new game with a friend.

Black Friday: football boots deals and soccer cleats deals 2023

Black Friday: EA Sports FC 24 deals on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox

Black Friday: Best football shirts deals