Juventus successfully get Romania's Juventus Bucharest to create a new identity

The Romanian club, who play in the nation's top tier, have been known as Juventus ever since they were founded in 1992. But the Turin-based club have had enough of them being so similar to one another.

Sad day for the millions of Juventus Bucharest fans out there. The club was asked by Juventus Torino to change their name and crest. They will be called FC Colentina starting next season and will have a new crest as well. December 4, 2017

The only difference between their crests was the colour and Juventus Bucharest have a knight instead of a bull - the symbol of Turin.

Of course, Juventus changed their badge at the start of the 2017/18 season. However, that hasn't stopped the Italian champions from wanting complete control over their designs.

Therefore FC Colentina, who will play under that new name next season, will also have to construct a new logo.

The video below is a wonderful piece of their recent history.

