Ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry scores 45-yard wonder goal for Hoffenheim

Gnabry, who played at the Emirates Stadium between 2012 and 2016 after joining as a 16-year-old, bagged a brace for Hoffenheim during their 4-0 thrashing of rivals RB Leipzig on Saturday - but it was his second effort that particularly caught the eye.

With Julian Nagelsmann's team 2-0 up on 62 minutes, the 22-year-old Bayern Munich loanee found himself in acres of space in midfield, and spotted Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi well off his line.

Gnabry duly delivered a searing effort from just outside the centre circle that soared over Gulacsi and into the net, making the score 3-0 at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Striker Mark Uth added a late fourth for the hosts, with the win taking Hoffenheim to fifth in the German top flight - only three points behind second-placed Leipzig.

This isn't the first time Arsene Wenger has been made to rue his decision to let Gnabry leave Arsenal and join Werder Bremen in 2016. But can't win 'em all...

See also...

​In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com