Kosovo v Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Kosovo v Northern Ireland live stream, Thursday 9 June, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Kosovo v Northern Ireland live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

Northern Ireland (opens in new tab) continue their 2022/23 Nations League campaign as they travel to Pristina to face Kosovo for the very first time.

Ian Baraclough’s team failed to score in either of their first two Group C2 fixtures, losing 1-0 at home to Greece before a goalless draw in Cyprus.

In fact, the Green and White Army have won only two of their last 10 games – both against Lithuania in World Cup qualifying last autumn.

Kosovo beat Cyprus 2-0 on the road in their group opener but followed that up with a 1-0 home loss to Greece – a match they finished with nine men.

Team news

Baraclough didn’t make many changes for Sunday’s trip to Larnaca and may well go with a similar starting 11 for this clash.

Midfielders Caolan Boyd-Munce and Charlie McCann – of Middlesbrough and Rangers respectively – will be hoping for international debuts, while Glenavon goalkeeper Josh Clarke is also uncapped.

The visitors will be without their first-choice ‘keeper – Manchester City’s Arijanet Muric – and left-back Fidan Aliti following their red cards in the aforementioned Greece defeat.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Thursday 9 June and the game is being shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.