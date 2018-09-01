Kyle Walker stunner sees Manchester City beyond Newcastle

Walker thumps City back to winning ways

Goodness, what a way to score your first goal for a club. Manchester City found themselves unexpectedly level with Newcastle in the late game, having seen DeAndre Yedline equalise Raheem Sterling's first-half effort. Enter Walker, who ripped a low shot beyond Martin Dubravka from distance. City weren't at their best and Pep Guardiola's two-forward system didn't really work, but it was still the win they and he needed after those dropped points last week at Wolves.

Liverpool stay perfect

Jurgen Klopp's team got off to an uncharacteristic start at Leicester, with Mohamed Salah of all people squandering a glorious chance in the first half. It didn't matter, though. Soon after, Sadio Mane did take a chance, prodding home after fine work from Andy Robertson and then, in injury time, Roberto Firmino effectively ended the game as a contest, heading past Kasper Schmeichel from a James Milner corner.

Leicester did mount a comeback, thanks in part to an horrendous goalkeeping blunder from Alisson, but a second goal never really looked like coming and Liverpool sign off for the international break with their 100% record in tact. A good win for them, but a chastening afternoon for their 'keeper.

Chelsea grind past gritty Bournemouth

Chelsea took all three points at Stamford Bridge, but they had to wait a long, long time to be sure of them. Bournemouth held them scoreless for 71 minutes, carving out plenty of good chances for themselves, but a deflected Pedro shot proved decisive. It was cruel. Eddie Howe's players had looked dangerous on the counter-attack, exposing some lingering fragility in the home defence in the process, and they arguably deserved a point from an even game.

Eden Hazard put the match beyond doubt late on, finishing passed Begovic from close range. Not really convincing from Chelsea and really short of cutting edge - Alvaro Morata in particular had a poor game - but good enough to maintain their perfect start.

Fulham throw away first away win

Fulham were not the better team at The AMEX, actually they were second best for longer periods. They were also indebted to their goalkeeper for saving a penalty, Marcus Bettinelli denying Pascal Gross after Glenn Murray had been fouled by Luciano Vietto. Nevertheless, they took a half-time lead into the dressing room after on-loan Andre Schurrle converted Jean Michael Seri's through ball.

These are the kind of games which Brighton really have to win this season and that looked unlikely when Aleksandar Mitrovic added a second midway through the second-half, finishing at the second attempt after stealing possession from Lewis Dunk. Glenn Murray pulled one back, though, and Mitrovic then turned villain late on, after he was adjudged to have handled in his own box. This time there was no reprieve: Murray converted the resulting penalty to salvage a point.

Huddersfield hold Everton

Huddersfield missed an excellent chance to record their first win of the season. Philip Billing gave them the lead at Goodison Park against the run of play, heading in after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had failed to clear. Less than two minutes later, that advantage had gone though - Calvert-Lewin made amends by heading in Lucas Digne's cross.

It was ultimately a performance good enough for a point, but still the kind of sloppiness which will infuriate David Wagner; this was not Everton's day, they were dreadfully wasteful, and the Huddersfield manager will know that this amounted to an opportunity wasted.

Zaha-less Palace beaten by Southampton

Life without Wilfried Zaha never looks good for Crystal Palace and that proved the case again today, as Roy Hodgson's side - minus their talisman - handed Southampton their first win over the season. Danny Ings, who might have moved to Selhurst Park this summer, snuck beyond the home defence and onto Cedric's pass to give the visitors the lead at the beginning of the second half

It should have got worse, too, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was penalised for (a blatant) handball in his own box - Charlie Austin's weak penalty was save by Wayne Hennessey, though. Eventually Southampton did get their second - Pierre Hojbjerg finishing the game in stoppage time to provide Mark Hughes with some much needed relief. Southampton are up and running, Palace have never looked more reliant on Zaha.

Results in full

Leicester 1 - 2 Liverpool

Brighton 2 -2 Fulham

Chelsea 2 - 0 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Southampton

Everton 1- 1 Huddersfield

West Ham 0 - 1 Wolves

Manchester City 2 - 1 Newcastle